cwcolumbus.com
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras
Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …. Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. FOR MORE:...
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
newyorkbeacon.com
Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery
Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
Ohio substitute teacher banned, charged after gun found at school
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
COTA Changes Coming On January 2
COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year. Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 […]
