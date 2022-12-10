ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools help raise money for the Bay Minette Police Department

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department. The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
MOBILE, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dangers of Distracted Driving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With the Holiday Season in Full Swing and More People Hitting the Road, it’s an Important Time to Discuss the Dangers and Impact of Distracted Driving. Joan Woodward and Ryan McMahon discuss how you can combat distracted driving. Interview provided by the Travelers Institute. --- Download...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL

