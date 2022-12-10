Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools help raise money for the Bay Minette Police Department
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department. The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.
Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
WALA-TV FOX10
Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dangers of Distracted Driving
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With the Holiday Season in Full Swing and More People Hitting the Road, it’s an Important Time to Discuss the Dangers and Impact of Distracted Driving. Joan Woodward and Ryan McMahon discuss how you can combat distracted driving. Interview provided by the Travelers Institute. --- Download...
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
utv44.com
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There are many ways to protect yourself and your property this holiday season. And one of the biggest tips from Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is to make sure your car is locked and double-check before you go. “Lock...
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
