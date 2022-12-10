ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Single car crash kills 1 in Lake Forest subdivision: Daphne Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday night in a single car crash, according to a tweet from the DPD. Officers said the crash happened on Ridgewood Drive near Avon Circle in the Lake Forest subdivision. DPD originally tweeted at around 7:13 p.m. they were “investigating a serious traffic […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Leroy church catches fire early Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Leroy caught fire early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, but it will take months or even years to rebuild. “I was in nice clothes yesterday,” said Ben Posey, lead pastor. “Today, I have soot all over my hands.”. Walking...
LEROY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fatal car crash in Lake Forest involving one vehicle

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said a fatal car crash has occurred in the Lake Forest neighborhood near Ridgewood Drive and Avon Circle. Police said the crash has resulted in one fatality and authorities are requesting that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. No additional information...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident. According to police,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Bay Minette man and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at a vehicle, according to police. An additional juvenile remains at large. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday Bay Minette police officers responded to a call regarding shots being...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

An introduction to ‘ANEW Body, Beauty and Wellness Spa and holiday specials

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are coming. What better way to celebrate than a personalized treatment plan for you that will give you the results you are looking for?. ANEW is your new spa for ANEW You! We strive to provide a premiere experience, for both our guests and our team members; a place where beauty, comfort, knowledge, and personalized attention, all combined to create a memorable and relaxing experience. Our goal entails developing and building lasting and rewarding relationships with our clients and community providing knowledge, wellness, and superior service.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two seriously hurt in crash Sunday morning at DIP Food Mart

UPDATE: 8:40 AM: Mobile Police sent this update to News 5: At this time, we can confirm officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both male victims sustained severe […]
MOBILE, AL

