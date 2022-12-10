Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Single car crash kills 1 in Lake Forest subdivision: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday night in a single car crash, according to a tweet from the DPD. Officers said the crash happened on Ridgewood Drive near Avon Circle in the Lake Forest subdivision. DPD originally tweeted at around 7:13 p.m. they were “investigating a serious traffic […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Leroy church catches fire early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Leroy caught fire early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, but it will take months or even years to rebuild. “I was in nice clothes yesterday,” said Ben Posey, lead pastor. “Today, I have soot all over my hands.”. Walking...
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local law enforcement raising awareness to combat theft this holiday season
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There are many ways to protect yourself and your property this holiday season. And one of the biggest tips from Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is to make sure your car is locked and double-check before you go. “Lock...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fatal car crash in Lake Forest involving one vehicle
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said a fatal car crash has occurred in the Lake Forest neighborhood near Ridgewood Drive and Avon Circle. Police said the crash has resulted in one fatality and authorities are requesting that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. No additional information...
WALA-TV FOX10
Single vehicle accident leaves two severely injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were transported to the hospital for severe injuries after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a call at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a single-vehicle accident. According to police,...
WPMI
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette PD arrests 2, says shots fired at vehicle
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Bay Minette man and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend after shots were fired at a vehicle, according to police. An additional juvenile remains at large. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday Bay Minette police officers responded to a call regarding shots being...
WEAR
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
WALA-TV FOX10
Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend Sunday night, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Townsend, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Forman Circle in reference to a shooting “involving a […]
utv44.com
Mobile family left with nothing after house fire on Butternut Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "All I heard was...Fire! Fire! And my friend came out and it just exploded," said Madison Hendrix, the daughter who lives in the home. A Mobile County family is pleading for help after losing everything to a house fire. "My sister believes a family friend...
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
WALA-TV FOX10
Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing items from Best Buy: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stole items from a Best Buy over the weekend, according to a release from the MPD. Matthew Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property. Smith remains in Metro Jail. Officers were called to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
An introduction to ‘ANEW Body, Beauty and Wellness Spa and holiday specials
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are coming. What better way to celebrate than a personalized treatment plan for you that will give you the results you are looking for?. ANEW is your new spa for ANEW You! We strive to provide a premiere experience, for both our guests and our team members; a place where beauty, comfort, knowledge, and personalized attention, all combined to create a memorable and relaxing experience. Our goal entails developing and building lasting and rewarding relationships with our clients and community providing knowledge, wellness, and superior service.
Two seriously hurt in crash Sunday morning at DIP Food Mart
UPDATE: 8:40 AM: Mobile Police sent this update to News 5: At this time, we can confirm officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both male victims sustained severe […]
Comments / 0