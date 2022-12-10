ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKYC

City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land

CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
CLEVELAND, OH
freshwatercleveland.com

New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers

Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

Brunswick's Bullseye Activewear Hits Mark with Customers

Think it. Print it. Stitch it. For Bullseye Activewear & Promotion, that's a tagline that they've embraced with pride for over three decades. Located in Brunswick, Bullseye is a branding and marketing company that organizes custom screen printing, and embroidery. In addition, the business offer's promotional products, signage, vehicle graphics, and print service.
BRUNSWICK, OH
WKYC

Average gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Cleveland and Akron

CLEVELAND — The average price for a gallon of gas has now fallen below $3 per gallon in both Cleveland and Akron, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy. It comes after Cleveland’s gas prices dropped another 21.2 cents per gallon within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $2.96. The decline in gas prices has been happening for the last several weeks, putting Cleveland’s cost 77.1 cents lower than a month ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
cdrecycler.com

Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory

Global manufacturing firm General Electric reportedly is working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in the city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet of...
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
CANTON, OH

