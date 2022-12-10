CLEVELAND — The average price for a gallon of gas has now fallen below $3 per gallon in both Cleveland and Akron, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy. It comes after Cleveland’s gas prices dropped another 21.2 cents per gallon within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $2.96. The decline in gas prices has been happening for the last several weeks, putting Cleveland’s cost 77.1 cents lower than a month ago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO