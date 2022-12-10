Read full article on original website
Akron City Council narrowly passes White Pond development plan amid heated atmosphere
AKRON, Ohio — Amid a tense meeting on Monday night, Akron City Council passed legislation calling for a 68-acre parcel of land to be sold to Triton Property Ventures for the White Pond residential and retail development. The legislation passed by a narrow 7-6 vote as many residents in...
Cleveland State University officials warn of increase in car thefts on campus
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University officials are warning the campus community after an "unprecedented" increase in car theft. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, Dec. 10, CSU officials sent out an email to...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
Deadly shooting at an Akron skate park, cocaine bust on the Ohio Turnpike, breaking down game 2 for Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a deadly shooting at a skate park in Akron where the 19-year-old victim was...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers
Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Brunswick's Bullseye Activewear Hits Mark with Customers
Think it. Print it. Stitch it. For Bullseye Activewear & Promotion, that's a tagline that they've embraced with pride for over three decades. Located in Brunswick, Bullseye is a branding and marketing company that organizes custom screen printing, and embroidery. In addition, the business offer's promotional products, signage, vehicle graphics, and print service.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Average gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Cleveland and Akron
CLEVELAND — The average price for a gallon of gas has now fallen below $3 per gallon in both Cleveland and Akron, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy. It comes after Cleveland’s gas prices dropped another 21.2 cents per gallon within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $2.96. The decline in gas prices has been happening for the last several weeks, putting Cleveland’s cost 77.1 cents lower than a month ago.
Lights out for sizable Cleveland factory
Global manufacturing firm General Electric reportedly is working with the local government of Cleveland to push forward the demolition of a former light bulb factory in the city’s northeast corner. In a Cleveland.com report, the factory complex is described as consisting of 13 buildings with 800,000 square feet of...
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
