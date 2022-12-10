Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
WSFA
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Chamber, Character Coalition Presenting Education Grants to Prattville and Autauga County Schools and Educators
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Prattville – Autauga Character Coalition are excited to host a celebration for the recipients of the Character Education Grants at the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce located at 131 N Court Street, Prattville, AL. on Monday, December 12th, at 5:00 P.M. The...
opelika-al.gov
OPELIKA INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PRESENTS VETERAN WITH RELOCATION INCENTIVE
The Opelika Industrial Development Authority (OIDA) recently presented E-8 Master Sergeant Comer Kite and his family with the Vets Choose Opelika relocation incentive package. This program is part of Opelika’s workforce development and talent attraction initiatives. While stationed at Fort Campbell in Tennessee, Kite completed the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes...
WSFA
2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Tuskegee Monday to announce a new investment to help farmers and foresters around the country better address climate change. The USDA is investing $325 million into 71 projects. These projects are intended to produce climate-smart commodities, leverage...
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
WSFA
River Region United Way to host giving drive for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way continues to raise funds to help those in the Flatwood community. This Sunday United Way will host a giving drive. It has been just over one week since an EF-2 Tornado hit the Flatwood community. Two people lost their lives, many residents lost their homes and the community center was destroyed.
WSFA
Cleveland Ave YMCA to break ground on multipurpose sports field
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cleveland Avenue YMCA is breaking ground Tuesday on what will be new fields to serve a number of needs. What was once filled with blighted homes that had become a dumping ground will turn into multi-purpose athletic fields, giving children in this area a place for community and positive and safe opportunities.
wvasfm.org
WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies
What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
alabamanews.net
Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation
The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery. The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
Troy Messenger
Farm City Committee acknowledges KW Plastics
Each year, the Pike County Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce visits a farm or city business within the county as way strengthening the relationship between the rural and urban communities within Pike County. On Thursday, members of the Pike County Farm-City Committee visited KW Plastics...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats. Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee man one of nine sentenced to federal prison
The ninth and final defendant was sentenced this week for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation. This concludes a series of sentencings involving nine members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga. According to court documents...
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
alabamanews.net
Two Woman to Face Wetumpka Judge over Trying to Help Stray Cats
Two women are scheduled to stand trial in Wetumpka city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors as they tried to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.
Comments / 0