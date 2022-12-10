EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to three different Evansville addresses.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO