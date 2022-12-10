Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to three different Evansville addresses.
wibqam.com
An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local...
wibqam.com
VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview...
wibqam.com
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
TERRE Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: All lanes on I-70 are now open. Original: A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, the fire is at mile marker 5 but traffic stopped at mile marker 7. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. US 41. The fire started shortly before 2 p.m.
wibqam.com
Clay Community Schools hires police chief
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
wibqam.com
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Comments / 0