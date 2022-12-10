ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP All-Big 12 Football team includes five Baylor Bears

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Associated Press released its annual All-Big 12 teams on Friday, which included five Baylor Bears.

The first team members were both made up of guys on the front line, as offensive tackle Connor Galvin, and defensive lineman Siaki Ika were both included.

Offensive lineman Grant Miller, Linebacker Dillon Doyle and Safety All Walcott all made the second team as well.

The Bears will next be in action on Thursday, December 22nd when they take on Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl at 6:30 pm.

