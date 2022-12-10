Girls basketball roundup: Portland, Portland St. Patrick, Holt record league victories

PORTLAND 35, EATON RAPIDS 22

PORTLAND -- Malia Thelen finished with a team-high 16 points to lead the Raiders (3-1, 1-0) to a CAAC White victory over Eaton Rapids (0-4, 0-2). Sofia Kingsley led the Greyhounds with 10 points.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 48, FOWLER 40

PORTLAND -- Laynie Meredith notched 13 points and dished out five assists to lead the Shamrocks to a CMAC victory over Fowler (2-2, 1-2). Addison Scheurer tallied 10 points and grabbed three steals for Portland St. Patrick (3-1, 1-0).

HOLT 59, WAVERLY 23

DELTA TWP. -- Janae Tyler surpassed 1,000 career points with her 25-point outing and added 17 rebounds to lead the Rams to a CAAC Blue victory. Bailey Hosford added nine points and Rhema Dozier scored eight for Holt (3-1).

OLIVET 63, LESLIE 51

OLIVET -- Drue Allen had 14 points and four assists for the Eagles in a GLAC victory. Kara Priddy added 13 points and four rebounds and Ava Myers finished with 12 points for Olivet, which made seven 3-pointers while improving to 4-0. Lily Smieska had 15 points to pace Leslie (2-2, 0-1).

More: Boys basketball roundup: Eastern, Charlotte, Portland win league openers

DeWITT 46, MOUNT PLEASANT 20

DeWITT -- Tara Kurncz had a team-high 11 points and snagged four steals to push DeWitt past Mount Pleasant (2-1) for the nonleague win. Gabbie Brya finished with 10 points, Gabrielle Stafford tallied seven points and seven rebounds and Alex Charles tacked on six points and hauled in 11 rebounds for DeWitt (3-0).

LANSING CATHOLIC 57, IONIA 19

IONIA -- Alexias Daugherty scored five points and grabbed three rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) in a CAAC White home loss to Lansing Catholic (2-3, 1-0).

BATH 54, SARANAC 21

BATH -- The Bees went on a 28-4 run in the first half en route to a CMAC home victory over Saranac. Aubrie Schaibly led all scorers with 12 points and five steals, Maddilyn Johnson scored nine points and Aubri Torok added eight points for Bath (2-3, 1-0). Jordan Sterzick tallied a team-high 10 points for the Red Hawks (0-4, 0-2).

OVID-ELSIE 54, MONTROSE 40

MONTROSE -- Ava Bates led all scorers with 25 points and hauled in six rebounds to help guide the Marauders to a MMAC win over Montrose (0-3, 0-1). Evalyn Cole tallied 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for Ovid-Elsie (2-2, 1-0).

CORUNNA 48, OWOSSO 41

CORUNNA -- Danica Dwyer led the Trojans with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in a Flint Metro League loss to Corunna (2-1, 2-0). Skotti Ball-Duler finished with 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Reese Thayer tallied nine points and Peyton Spicer hauled in eight rebounds for Owosso (2-1, 1-1).

MORRICE 37, WEBBERVILLE 29

Aubrey Rogers finished with 13 points and Kaylee McGowan had nine for the Orioles in a victory over Webberville. Kedista Motiyow had 11 points and Ryleign Nelson scored 10 for the Spartans.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 27, PERRY 13

Audra Usiak scored a team-high nine points for the Pilgrims (2-3, 2-0) in a GLAC home win over Perry. Abigail Cochran tallied six points for the Ramblers (1-3, 0-1).

ITHACA 44, SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN 39

Delaney Seaman had 20 points for the Yellowjackets in their TVC victory. Olyvia Saxton added 11 points.

BELDING 45, LAKEWOOD 40

Alli Pickard had 10 points and Ellie Possehn scored nine for the Vikings in their nonleague loss.

MERRILL 52, ASHLEY 6

FULTON 43, BLANCHARD MONTABELLA 31

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 39, BRECKENRIDGE 26

MORRICE 37, WEBBERVILLE 29

OKEMOS 70, EVERETT 31

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Girls basketball roundup: Portland, Portland St. Patrick, Holt record league victories