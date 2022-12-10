ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Authorities ID pedestrian in hit-and-run involving Buncombe County detention officer

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information about a hit-and-run Friday night in Yancey County, including the name of the pedestrian involved. A release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said detention officer William Monroe Martin, 41, was taken into custody Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit/run fail to stop personal injury.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child

A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
BOONE, NC
vincennespbs.org

Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County

A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

One arrested, charged with selling drugs out of home, police say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found drugs, weapons and paraphernalia when executing a search warrant. On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force with assistance from the North Carolina Probation and Parole...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Applications being accepted for 2023 Sheriff's Citizens Academy

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The Academy is designed to educate the public on the duties, requirements and responsibilities of the office of Sheriff in Henderson County. The class is for every...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to cut victim with a knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police. At around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance where they found Brittany Fitzgerald allegedly chasing a person around a building, according to the release. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
EASLEY, SC
WLOS.com

Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy