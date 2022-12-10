Read full article on original website
Authorities ID pedestrian in hit-and-run involving Buncombe County detention officer
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information about a hit-and-run Friday night in Yancey County, including the name of the pedestrian involved. A release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said detention officer William Monroe Martin, 41, was taken into custody Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit/run fail to stop personal injury.
Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child
A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County
A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
One arrested, charged with selling drugs out of home, police say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found drugs, weapons and paraphernalia when executing a search warrant. On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force with assistance from the North Carolina Probation and Parole...
Applications being accepted for 2023 Sheriff's Citizens Academy
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The Academy is designed to educate the public on the duties, requirements and responsibilities of the office of Sheriff in Henderson County. The class is for every...
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to cut victim with a knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police. At around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance where they found Brittany Fitzgerald allegedly chasing a person around a building, according to the release. The […]
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
Man Faces Steep Poaching Charges After Dismembered Bear Carcasses Discovered in NC
A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally killed and then dismembered three black bears earlier this fall. John Robert Bunkley, Jr., 26, has been hit with 20 charges, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission, including, three counts of unlawful possession, one count of littering, and three counts of failure to validate.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
