Gainesville, FL

Boys high school basketball: Buchholz survives scare in Alachua, tops Santa Fe 64-62

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
ALACHUA − Friday night's cross-county showdown at Raider Gym left little to be desired as the Buchholz Bobcats' boys' basketball team survived a thriller, topping the Santa Fe Raiders 64-62.

The Bobcats (4-2), who have struggled against Santa Fe (2-2) in recent years, snatched the win from the Raiders in a standing room-only gymnasium.

"I'm not sure all of our guys understand how good Santa Fe has been through the years," Buchholz head coach Blake Golden said. "We haven't beat them a whole lot."

Boys high school basketball preview:Five teams, five players to watch in the 2022-23 season

More from Buchholz:Buchholz football's Mark Whittemore calls it a career, announces retirement

Here's how the Bobcats did it.

Gainey, Jenkins battle on the backcourt

Coming into Friday night's game, most knew that the matchup between two of the smallest guys on the floor might have the biggest impact.

Buchholz senior Tyler Gainey and Santa Fe senior Don'Trell Jenkins both run the point for their respective teams. And on Friday, the pair also drew each other as defensive assignments.

Jenkins, who was named the Gainesville Sun's big school player of the year last season, is an unbelievable offensive threat with the ability to score from anywhere and do it quickly. A nightmare for anyone to cover, Gainey welcomed the tall task.

"Tyler is always up for a challenge," Golden said. "The moment is never too big for him ... He loves those challenges."

Despite Gainey's best efforts, Jenkins still managed to tally 17 points in the loss, which led the Raiders.

Big third quarter sets Bobcats apart

Buchholz and Santa Fe played tug-o-war with the lead throughout the first half, which ultimately ended with the Bobcats' taking a 30-29 advantage into the locker room.

But Buchholz would go on a tear in the third frame, outscoring Santa Fe 23-9 as threes began to fall.

"We played an awesome third quarter," Golden said. "So it gave us some wiggle room in the fourth quarter when we weren't at our best."

Buchholz junior Nate Muchnick scored eight points in the third thanks to a pair of long balls and a 2-for-2 performance from the free-throw line.

"Nate, every gym he walks into, he's the most athletic kid in the gym," Golden said of Muchnick. "He's got the ability to get up on the rim, he's got a great shot ... but his best quality is he's super even keel. He doesn't get too high, too low. He's able to play in those moments when the gym's crazy."

With a team-leading 19-point night, Muchnick certainly proved his ability to stay grounded considering the intensity of Raider Gym down the stretch.

Braylon Guyden, Raiders storm back

Santa Fe started the final quarter trailing Buchholz, 53-38.

But a frenzy of long shots from Santa Fe junior Braylon Guyden quickly brought the game back within the Raiders' reach.

As Buchholz retreated back to a 3-2 defense, Guyden picked the Bobcats apart, nailing four three pointers in the fourth quarter.

Guyden finished the night with 16 points, 13 in the final quarter.

"When they were on their run, I didn't want to call a timeout," Golden said. "I'm gonna let them balance it out and get the energy ... I'm gonna let those guys figure that moment out. I don't want to have to call a timeout every time we struggle.

Eventually, the Bobcats did settle in as senior Jake Sterck, who finished with 16 points, stopped the Raiders' run with a three of his own.

Down the stretch, Buchholz was able to force some timely stops, which ultimately helped secure the win.

"Palmer (Walton) takes a charge, we get a big rebound late ... We weren't doing that last year," Golden said. "I think we're starting to do that this year."

The Gainesville Sun

