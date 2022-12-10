West Genesee, Skaneateles indoor track compete at Utica College

UTICA – Indoor track and field teams from Skaneateles and West Genesee both joined large fields in Friday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at Utica College’s Hutton Sports Center.

And it included the Lakers’ duo of Will Feeney and Alice Spaulding both setting school records in the weight throw while the girls Wildcats, with 45 points, finished second among 26 sides, trailing only Utica Proctor’s 56 points.

Feeney, in the boys weight throw, tossed it 54 feet 2 1/2 inches, not only setting the school mark but finishing nearly 13 feet ahead of the next-best throw by West Canada Valley’s Blake Reese, who went 41’4″. Feeney also was sixth in the shot put with 38’5″.

Meanwhile, in the girls weight throw, Spaulding’s best attempt of 36 feet 4 1/2 inches also established a school record, with the next-best throw a 32’7 3/4″ from Rome Free Academy’s Jaylene Decker.

Completing a sweep of the throwing events, Spaulding went to the shot put and prevailed with 31’3 3/4″, well clear of Oneida’s Elaina Cook (28’7 1/4″) as Lakers teammate Mara Stanton was ninth with 25’1 1/2″.

The girls meet also featured West Genesee freshman Chloe Feitze beating the field in the 600-meter run in 1:42.46, exactly two seconds ahead of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Lacey Simmons in 1:44.46. Andrea Conklin was seventh in 1:50.65.

Molly Doran won, too, her time of 7.85 seconds in the 55-meter dash topping Waterville’s Kady Barton (7.93) for the top spot. Later, Doran went 44.27 seconds in the 300-meter dash for second place to New York Mills’ Arianna McClendon (43.74) as Skaneateles’ Gianna Caraccio was seventh in 45.65.

WG also had Grace McInerney finish eighth in the 300 in 45.84 seconds and ninth in the long jump with 14’9″. Karolina Lata took 10th in the 3,000-meter run in 12:24.29.

Skaneateles saw Annabel Wells, in 3:22.14, take third in the 1,000-meter run, with teammate Cate Comer fourth in 3:22.55, this after a 1,500-meter run where WG’s Claire Griffin was third in 5:15.26 and Zoe Maupin (5:21.09) got sixth place.

On the boys side, the Wildcats’ Dom Burris was victorious in the 55 sprint in 6.76 seconds to the 6.83 from CBA’s Tez Thomas, while Skaneateles has Max Paciorek (7.03) in sixth place.

Kevin Moser was first in the 1,600-meter run, his 4:43.39 edging Waterville’s Logan Baker (4:43.43) by four-hundredths of a second. Chris Moser was second in the 300 in 37.47 seconds, with Max Paciorek (38.24) in seventh place.

Casey Comny got fourth in the 1,000 in 2:56.41 with the Lakers’ Ethan Goldberger ninth in three minutes flat. Michael Gomes ran the 600 in 1:29.41 for third place as Logan Scott cleared 5 feet in the high jump, tying for seventh place.