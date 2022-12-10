Read full article on original website
Related
Footage of the Northern Lights in Finland Is Breathtakingly Beautiful
We've never seen anything like this.
Digital Camera World
Northern Lights Photographer of the Year captures the most magical skies
The Aurora Borealis is a captivating natural phenomenon – these are the best photos from Capture the Atlas' competition
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Comedy Wildlife Photography Crowns the Funniest Animal Pictures of the Year–See the Photos Here
Every year, the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pick the funniest wildlife pictures in several categories to make people laugh, enjoy great photography and celebrate wildlife while promoting conservation. This year, the winners have finally been crowned, and there were some pretty hilarious moments captured in nature throughout 2022. The...
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
Storm batters Iberian peninsula, causes damage in Lisbon
An Atlantic storm has slammed into the Iberian peninsula, leaving behind a trail of destruction
SFGate
In an ancient reindeer forest, one woman has found a way to slow climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano
Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano. Very little is known about the Pacific sleeper shark. In fact, not much is known about any of the three closely-related species of sleeper sharks. They’re slow-moving (hence the name “sleeper), and much of their activity takes place...
backpacker.com
I Fell In Love With a Picture of Greenland. Seeing It in Person Blew My Mind.
Unlock this article and bundle up with Outside+. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. In my decade or so of outdoor adventuring as an adult, I’ve come to the conclusion that my most memorable outdoor trips leave me frustrated. Not because I’m disappointed in the experience, but because I’m bummed that I couldn’t explore more of whatever mountain range, forest, or river I’m leaving to head back to the real world.
How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland
You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
Gizmodo
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
earth.com
Yellowstone’s supervolcano holds a surprising amount of magma
According to a new study published in the journal Science, one of the magma reservoirs beneath the huge crater Yellowstone Caldera holds more liquid molten rock than previously thought. Fortunately, the experts claimed that this volcano is still unlikely to erupt in the near future. The Yellowstone supervolcano, located in...
RideApart
2022 Dainese Expedition Masters Takes On The Atacama Desert
There’s no experience like traveling on a motorbike. While a car protects drivers from the elements, motorcycles place riders in the thick of it. The sights, sounds, and smells. The temperature drops and wind gusts. The rider experiences them all. That's exactly what Dainese wants riders to embrace with...
vinlove.net
The roads are considered by tourists to be the most beautiful in Vietnam
Not only serving the purpose of travel, but these roads also have their own unique markings and points. The country of Vietnam has never run out of interesting things to discover, especially about the majestic natural landscapes. Because of that, most foreign tourists when traveling to Vietnam commented that they came because of the natural landscape.
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
techaiapp.com
With Warm Regards from Iceland, Íslenska Lopapeysan
The Icelanders look after their gods. Vali the Norse god of revenge, Magni the son of Thor and god of strength, and Baldur, the god of beauty all now enjoy protected status. As do goddesses like Dagny Gefnur and Freya, goddesses of love, beauty, and health. A garment that has...
Comments / 0