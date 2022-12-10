This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.

12 DAYS AGO