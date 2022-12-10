ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OH

MLive

Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet

ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
ASHLAND, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

