Woman survives fiery crash on I-71 thanks to the help of strangers
A woman survived a fiery crash thanks to highway “saviors," the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas."
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
Man arrested after setting fire to home with people inside: Sheriff
A suspect is in custody following a residential fire that was started Friday afternoon while people were at home, the Stark County Sheriff's Office reported.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet
ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
cwcolumbus.com
Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
I-90 crash: Police cruiser hit, man charged with OVI, 4 people injured
What started as a two-vehicle crash on I-90 Eastbound near East 105th Street early Sunday morning, quickly turned into a much larger incident
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
Man found murdered in vehicle, Akron PD investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after killing pastor's daughter, hiding body underneath church stairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murdering a pastor’s daughter and hiding her body behind the stairs of a church. Jamal Kukla, 29, was convicted of beating Jasmine Washington to death, according to authorities. He was found guilty...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
cleveland19.com
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
cleveland19.com
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
Concerns heighten after another loaded gun found on Akron student
AKRON, Ohio — This is the second time in a week a student has been found with a loaded gun in the district, and before that, fights and stabbings have parents and students alike concerned. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
Woman held at gunpoint in standoff at Akron home; 3 in custody
AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman is safe after three masked men broke into her East Akron home and held her at gunpoint, leading to a standoff with police and eventually ending with the capture of the suspects. Bryan McCosky, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19, are...
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
