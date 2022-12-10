ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
Quiet start to the week, early eyes on Wednesday night & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow returned to Mid-Michigan on Saturday evening and Saturday night, leaving behind a fresh coating of snow on Sunday morning. As of Sunday evening, that round of snow has moved out, and generally quiet weather is expected as we start a brand new workweek on Monday. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on a more organized storm system that could bring mixed precipitation to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. While it’s far too early to say how much mixed precipitation we’ll see, at the very least there will be a chance for slick roads at times Wednesday night & Thursday.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus

Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
9 tips for child proofing your home for the grandkids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Keep grandkids safe with these 9 childproofing tips provided by AARP Michigan. 1. Keep meds out of reach. About 38 percent of child-poisoning cases involve grandparents’ medications, so clear all drugs from countertops, tables and drawers. Put a childproof lock on the medicine cabinet. Don’t forget to watch your purse.
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As it starts to snow Friday night, driving on slippery roads is a concern for many drivers. Mid-Michigan road officials are looking for alternatives to using salt to melt the ice and snow to clear the roads. We spoke with experts who are making choices they hope will keep both our roads and environment safe.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
