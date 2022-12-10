ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 5

?????
3d ago

This is society's idea of news. Pretty obvious a co- worker has started the smelling of these two people's underwear. The whole purpose now is on to destroy these two. Now on to the WTH cares? This isn't anything new . I think now is a great time to bring out the rat 🐀 . We will need their picture and their personal history ,family ,etc et etc. HEY ABC ! MAJORITY DOESN'T CARE AND YOUR NOT LOOKING VERY CLASSY RIGHT NOW . These two people should NOW check on their bosses and at the top of the network and get that personal history ,.YEAH this is what we want to see...get the smell of the proud gofer and their history and PUT IT OUT THERE. Pretty sure gail king on CBS with her opinion of how she feels about these two,has a very deep hidden life. GET ON THAT. This is such a pathetic thing

Reply
2
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story

If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot

This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County

One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Made In Kingston (photos)

Dozens of local artists and makers showcased their work just in time for holiday gift-giving at the annual Made In Kingston event on Thursday, December 8 at the YMCA. A Taste of Kingston with Keegan Ales and local eateries enhanced the shopping experience.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

It’s Here: Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rink Serves Up New Restaurant

Hudson Valley's premiere ice skating and sports facility now features a new restaurant. Strada Grill out of Montgomery, NY is an American -style family-owned and operated restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of American cuisine with the exciting techniques of its Executive Chef, who has several years of experience in the culinary industry throughout the country working for world-renowned chefs at places like Mesa Grill, Major League Baseball (MLB) Network and NBC Studios.
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy