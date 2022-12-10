Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Indiana
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police attempting to identify two accused of fraudulently collecting donations at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals who posed as fundraisers and fraudulently collected donations during at least two Cincinnati Bengals home games at Paycor Stadium. According to police, the two people posed as fundraisers for "Stand Up 2 Cancer." Anyone with information regarding...
WLWT 5
Questions still surround case of Nyteshia Lattimore, son Nylo as suspect returns to court
CINCINNATI — On Dec. 12, 2020, a deadly mystery began unraveling along the banks of the Ohio River. That's when a security guard found a bag with the body of Nyteisha Lattimore inside. Police said Lattimore had been stabbed to death several days before by Desean Brown, who also...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County officer placed on leave after being charged with domestic violence
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid leave after being arrested and charged with domestic violence. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, K-9 officer William Holmes, 44, was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic violence, a misdemeanor charge.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at West 16th and Holman streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at West 16th and Holman streets in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End.
WLWT 5
Police respond to Morrow for a reported assault with injuries at Front Street at Hazen Avenue
MORROW, Ohio — Police respond to Morrow for a reported assault with injuries at Front Street and Hazen Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after one person shot in Groebeck neighborhood
GROESBECK, Ohio — Hamilton County Dispatch says police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Groesbeck, Monday night. Colerain police responded to the 9000 block of Cross Ridge Trail at approximately 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police at the scene say one person suffered a...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Court Street and South Martin Luther King Junior Blvd in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Court Street & South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault on 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Possible physical altercation.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Glenway Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries, on Glenway Avenue in Westwood. Police are responding.
