WLWT 5

Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Glenway Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries, on Glenway Avenue in Westwood. Police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
