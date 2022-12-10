Read full article on original website
Newspaper delivery man alerts officials of early morning house fire in New Harmony
NEW HARMONY, Utah (KUTV) — A phone call made by a "quick thinking" newspaper delivery man alerted emergency responders of a home fire in New Harmony early Saturday morning. Authorities with the New Harmony Fire Association said that they received a report of a structure fire in the area of 2500 East shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arriving within 10 minutes, firefighters said the home's residential unit was completely engulfed in flames.
Student suspended, charged after social media threat at Cedar Middle School
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — For the second time in a week, a social media post circulating among students prompted law enforcement involvement at a school in Utah, with the recent incident ending in a student facing charges. On Thursday, Cedar Middle School briefly went into lockdown after the...
Hiking Toquerville Falls
Location: Bureau of Land Management land near Toquerville, Utah. Difficulty: Easy with a 100 feet elevation gain and some minor rock scrambling. Average Hiking Time: Around one hour of exploring the falls at a leisurely pace. You can spend more or less time exploring. Elevation: Toquerville Falls is approximately 3,700...
The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
This woman has dedicated 50 years to election work in southern Utah
ENOCH, Iron County — Carolyn Jones has been a constant in the election process in Iron County since 1972 when she first started as a poll worker. Since then, she hasn't missed — or even considered missing — a single election, nor does she plan to slow down anytime soon.
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
'It's all fear based': Arizona woman opens up about FLDS community
PHOENIX — Going through old photos, Flora Jessop remembers what it was like growing up in a polygamist group. "I have 28 brothers and sisters," Jessop said. "My dad was married to my mom and her little sister." From 1969 to 1986, she and her family lived in Colorado...
