Daytona Beach, FL. – On Sunday, some of the best names in NCAA Division II and FCS Football gathered in Daytona Beach, Florida for the 2022 FCS Bowl. In an event attended by many professional scouts across the pro ranks, three Cardinals shined on the field as the American team beats the National team 44-7. Wide receiver Lowell Patron and defensive lineman Brandon Muñoz were on the winning side of the field while linebacker Jason Simon was on the losing side.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO