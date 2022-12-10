Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
McCurry Vaults Her Way to MEC Women’s Indoor Athlete of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Indoor Track & Field team has started the season strong through their first two indoor meets of the season. For the second week in a row, the Women's Indoor team is being recognized as they take home the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week award presented by The Healthplan. Junior pole vaulter Keala McCurry took home the award after a strong showing in the Women's Pole Vault.
wucardinals.com
Cardinals Shine at 2022 FCS Bowl
Daytona Beach, FL. – On Sunday, some of the best names in NCAA Division II and FCS Football gathered in Daytona Beach, Florida for the 2022 FCS Bowl. In an event attended by many professional scouts across the pro ranks, three Cardinals shined on the field as the American team beats the National team 44-7. Wide receiver Lowell Patron and defensive lineman Brandon Muñoz were on the winning side of the field while linebacker Jason Simon was on the losing side.
wucardinals.com
Late Battle Falls Short As Men’s Basketball Falls to Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. – After trailing by 18 points at halftime, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-8, 0-6) would have to battle back in the second half. Wheeling would go off, scoring 42 second half points and nearly coming back to win the game in the final seconds. However, they ended up falling 72-70 with the final shot coming as time expired.
Comments / 0