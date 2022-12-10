Read full article on original website
Sheryl Warren
2d ago
if that one picked that car up other cameras should have to if that county cameras don't work that's where u start move on up the high way.
Reply(1)
5
The Confidant
1d ago
The universe always show the world how Certain departments don't look for CERTAIN PEOPLE due to policies, laws, and protocols.. SO we can all can bare witness to the injustice. Than the universe pick another opponent and do the same exact thing and show us exactly how the system works if it was justice for all. so everyone can bare witness to the issue with the this man made world of injustices
Reply
2
Related
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
live5news.com
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
Georgia burglary suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi officer
A Georgia man has been identified as the victim in a shooting involving a Mississippi police officer on Saturday. Officials in Hancock County report that Isaiah Winkley, 21, was fatally shot during the incident in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock Sheriff”s Department were investigating a burglary call on...
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
accesswdun.com
Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
valdostatoday.com
Kemp appoints Superior Court Judge
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's 'blank ballot' voters | Who are they? And why did they do it?
Of the more than 3.5 million votes cast in the runoff, 2,694 people picked neither man. Why?
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
Comments / 5