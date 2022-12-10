PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview drops area matchups with Scottsboro

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies returned home Friday night to host Scottsboro for a pair of area matchups and unfortunately for the home crowd, both the Aggies and Lady Aggies fell to the Wildcats. After a close first half, a huge second half by the Lady Wildcats was key as they pulled away to defeat the Lady Aggies 58-32 and in the boys’ game, a close game quickly turned Scottsboro’s way in the second half, and they went on to top defeating Fairview 83-57.

Scottsboro 58 – Fairview 32 (Varsity Girls)

Scottsboro jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead early in the first quarter. Fairview’s Darby Nichols hit a free throw with 5:51 left to go in the opening period for their first point of the game. Later on, Ava Thomas hit three free throws to make it a 6-4 game. A Jayla Gorham free throw made it an 8-5 game. Fairview got their first basket of the game on a Nichols layup with three minutes left to play in the first quarter to keep it at a three-point game at 10-7. The Lady Wildcats widened their lead to 14-8 and the Lady Aggies found themselves trailing by six going into the second period.

A free throw each by Nichols and Gorham made it a 16-10 game, then Nichols drilled a three to cut it to 16-13. Six straight points by Scottsboro pushed their lead to 22-13, but a Somer Harris basket made it 22-15. A Gorham basket down low and a pair of Thomas free throws cut it to 26-19, but a late basket by the Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 28-19 at the half.

Scottsboro quickly went on an 8-0 run to start out the third quarter as they increased their lead to 36-19. A Gorham made basket made it 36-21 and later on, a basket by Reagan Dunkin made it 40-23, but Scottsboro scored the final seven points of the third quarter as they took a 47-23 lead into the final period. The Lady Wildcats quickly pushed their lead to 58-24 and the Lady Aggies went on a run at the end of the game, but the deficit proved to be too much for them to handle as Scottsboro knocked off Fairview, 58-32.

Thomas finished with nine points for Fairview (5-5), while Nichols and Gorham each added seven points.

Scottsboro 83 – Fairview 57 (Varsity Boys)

Scottsboro got off to a quick start as they jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. With 4:38 left to go in the opening period, a three by Kobe Payne got Fairview on the scoreboard. A three by Bryson Fletcher made it 9-6. The Wildcats quickly pushed their lead to 14-6, but another trey by Payne cut it to 14-9 with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter. Scottsboro made it 18-11 with a little over two minutes left to go in the first period, but the three-point barrage continued for the Aggies as one by Landon Smith and two in a row by Antonio Gambrill gave them a 20-18 lead. Both teams would go into the second quarter tied up at 22.

A quick 7-2 run by the Wildcats gave them a 29-24 lead, but another Fletcher trey cut it to 29-27. A pair of free throws by Ethan Fraiser tied it up at 29, then with a little over three minutes to go in the first half, he would drill a three from the right corner to give the Aggies a 32-31 lead. A steal and a layup by Cylas Yarbrough saw Fairview hold onto a slim 34-33 lead, but a basket before the half by the Wildcats saw them take a 35-34 lead into the half.

A pair of Scottsboro baskets to start the third quarter pushed their lead to 39-34, but a Yarbrough basket made it 39-36. A Yeager made basket made it 42-38 and later on, a Colt Fletcher trey cut it to 48-43. The Wildcats started to pull away from the Aggies to end the third quarter as an 11-2 run saw them take a 59-44 lead into the final period.

Another Colt Fletcher three made it 61-47, then later on, Bryson Fletcher hit one of his own from deep to swivel it down to 13 at 63-50. The Aggies forced a turnover and Yarbrough hit the fast-break layup to make it a 63-52 game with 4:45 left to go in the game. After that, it was all Scottsboro as they went on a 17-0 run to stop any hopes of a Fairview comeback and the Aggies ended up falling to the Wildcats, 83-57.

Yarbrough led the way for Fairview (4-4) with 15 points. Colt Fletcher and Bryson Fletcher each added nine points. Payne ended up with six points and Fraiser added five points.

Fairview will stay at home Monday night to host New Hope.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.