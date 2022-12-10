ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview drops area matchups with Scottsboro

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSbN7_0jdpGgOu00

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies returned home Friday night to host Scottsboro for a pair of area matchups and unfortunately for the home crowd, both the Aggies and Lady Aggies fell to the Wildcats. After a close first half, a huge second half by the Lady Wildcats was key as they pulled away to defeat the Lady Aggies 58-32 and in the boys’ game, a close game quickly turned Scottsboro’s way in the second half, and they went on to top defeating Fairview 83-57.

Scottsboro 58 – Fairview 32 (Varsity Girls)

Scottsboro jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead early in the first quarter. Fairview’s Darby Nichols hit a free throw with 5:51 left to go in the opening period for their first point of the game. Later on, Ava Thomas hit three free throws to make it a 6-4 game. A Jayla Gorham free throw made it an 8-5 game. Fairview got their first basket of the game on a Nichols layup with three minutes left to play in the first quarter to keep it at a three-point game at 10-7. The Lady Wildcats widened their lead to 14-8 and the Lady Aggies found themselves trailing by six going into the second period.

A free throw each by Nichols and Gorham made it a 16-10 game, then Nichols drilled a three to cut it to 16-13. Six straight points by Scottsboro pushed their lead to 22-13, but a Somer Harris basket made it 22-15. A Gorham basket down low and a pair of Thomas free throws cut it to 26-19, but a late basket by the Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 28-19 at the half.

Scottsboro quickly went on an 8-0 run to start out the third quarter as they increased their lead to 36-19. A Gorham made basket made it 36-21 and later on, a basket by Reagan Dunkin made it 40-23, but Scottsboro scored the final seven points of the third quarter as they took a 47-23 lead into the final period. The Lady Wildcats quickly pushed their lead to 58-24 and the Lady Aggies went on a run at the end of the game, but the deficit proved to be too much for them to handle as Scottsboro knocked off Fairview, 58-32.

Thomas finished with nine points for Fairview (5-5), while Nichols and Gorham each added seven points.

Scottsboro 83 – Fairview 57 (Varsity Boys)

Scottsboro got off to a quick start as they jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. With 4:38 left to go in the opening period, a three by Kobe Payne got Fairview on the scoreboard. A three by Bryson Fletcher made it 9-6. The Wildcats quickly pushed their lead to 14-6, but another trey by Payne cut it to 14-9 with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter. Scottsboro made it 18-11 with a little over two minutes left to go in the first period, but the three-point barrage continued for the Aggies as one by Landon Smith and two in a row by Antonio Gambrill gave them a 20-18 lead. Both teams would go into the second quarter tied up at 22.

A quick 7-2 run by the Wildcats gave them a 29-24 lead, but another Fletcher trey cut it to 29-27. A pair of free throws by Ethan Fraiser tied it up at 29, then with a little over three minutes to go in the first half, he would drill a three from the right corner to give the Aggies a 32-31 lead. A steal and a layup by Cylas Yarbrough saw Fairview hold onto a slim 34-33 lead, but a basket before the half by the Wildcats saw them take a 35-34 lead into the half.

A pair of Scottsboro baskets to start the third quarter pushed their lead to 39-34, but a Yarbrough basket made it 39-36. A Yeager made basket made it 42-38 and later on, a Colt Fletcher trey cut it to 48-43. The Wildcats started to pull away from the Aggies to end the third quarter as an 11-2 run saw them take a 59-44 lead into the final period.

Another Colt Fletcher three made it 61-47, then later on, Bryson Fletcher hit one of his own from deep to swivel it down to 13 at 63-50. The Aggies forced a turnover and Yarbrough hit the fast-break layup to make it a 63-52 game with 4:45 left to go in the game. After that, it was all Scottsboro as they went on a 17-0 run to stop any hopes of a Fairview comeback and the Aggies ended up falling to the Wildcats, 83-57.

Yarbrough led the way for Fairview (4-4) with 15 points. Colt Fletcher and Bryson Fletcher each added nine points. Payne ended up with six points and Fraiser added five points.

Fairview will stay at home Monday night to host New Hope.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
southerntorch.com

Fyffe Wins 6th State Championship

AUBURN – A chaotic first half ended with Fyffe holding a double-digit lead over B.B. Comer in Thursday’s 27th Super 7 Class 2A state football championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Red Devils, leading 26-16 at intermission, immediately went back to the basics in the second half and...
FYFFE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Decatur, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Muscle Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on December 12, 2022, 14:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Guntersville, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Geraldine High School basketball team will have a game with Guntersville High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State’s Putman recognized by Alabama Baseball Coaches Association

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College baseball coach Randy Putman was recognized Friday, Dec. 9, for having reached 1,000 wins in his career. Putman was one of seven coaches receiving the 1,000th Career Win Club plaque, which was presented during the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s (AlaBCA) Annual Coaches Convention held at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham. “I’m very appreciative of the award,” Putman said, adding he’s heard from many former players since the award was announced. “It was very exciting to hear from a lot of the former players. I would never have been able to accomplish what I did without...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
SCOTTSBORO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Athens man struck, killed in Sunday night crash

Alabama Troopers say an Athens man was struck and killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened on Cross Key Road, in Limestone County about five miles north of Athens. Darek A. Kelley, 26, a...
ATHENS, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Henry Nelson Michael

Funeral Service for Henry Nelson Michael, age 87, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kenny Royal officiating, burial at Holly Pond. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Michael passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Rogersville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Novella Adams White; stepfather, James “Buddy” White; son, Jerome Michael; and sisters, Nell, Lena, Inez, and Jewell. Survivors include his spouse, Priscilla Stewart; daughter, Rebecca Michael; son, Scottie (Ninah) League; daughter, Misty Sandlin; grandchildren, Cobie (Adair) League, Caleb League, Ryleigh Brewer, Isabella Brewer, Chayce Sandlin, Aubrey Sandlin, and Rush Sandlin; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jasper League; brother, Glenn (Teri) Wilson; brother-in-law, George Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
trussvilletribune.com

26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy