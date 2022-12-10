ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kings' score 19 unanswered points to close out win over Cavs 106-95

 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 19-0 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers had held their largest lead at 93-85 on Caris LeVert's 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining.

LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. Darius Garland added 19 points and six assists, but was held to one point in the fourth.

Cleveland is 11-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tying for the best home record in the league, and leads the NBA in defense at 105.1 points per game.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, whose 29.0 scoring average ranks seventh in the NBA, was held out with a sore right lower leg. Mitchell scored 43 points Tuesday in a 116-102 win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, averaging 22.8 points and 5.6 assists, did not play because of a sore right foot. Coach Mike Brown said he sat Fox as a precaution and considers him day-to-day.

Huerter finished with 19 points and Keegan Murray had 18 on 6-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers. Sacramento is 1-1 on a six-game trip through the Eastern Conference.

The Kings built a 15-point lead in the second, but Garland ended the half with a flourish, scoring 11 in the period to send the teams into the break tied at 49. Sacramento made its first six 3-pointers, with Murray sinking four.

BROWN'S TOWN

Brown spent six seasons in charge of the Cavaliers, but hadn't previously faced them as a head coach. The Columbus, Ohio, native went 305-187 over two stints with Cleveland, taking the franchise to its first NBA Finals in 2007.

"I had a fantastic time here and the people here are fantastic," said Brown, initially hired by the Cavaliers at age 35 in 2005. "I'll always be grateful to Dan (Gilbert) and his family for giving me my first opportunity at such a young age."

Brown, who signed a four-year contract with Sacramento on May 9, said he misses the energy around the team in Cleveland.

"The fans and their passion for their sports, that's definitely what makes it fun," he said. "And it starts with Dan, who puts his money where his mouth is and tries to bring the right people in."

TIP-INS

Kings: G Terence Davis (lower back soreness), a key reserve, missed his third game in a row. … F Chima Moneke and C Neemias Queta are on G League assignments with Stockton, but two-way G Keon Ellis is traveling with Sacramento.

Cavaliers: F Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain) could return before the end of the month after spraining his AC joint on Dec. 2 against Orlando. … G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery) and G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) remain out.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit New York on Sunday night.

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

