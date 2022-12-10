ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

wpde.com

Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
wpde.com

Mullins police investigating shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash on SC 41

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a Georgetown County car wreck Monday. NEW: CCU football player made unwanted sexual advances, assaulted woman at party: Police report. Around 5 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2016 Honda was headed south on SC 41 near Earle Rd., when...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
wpde.com

NMB officials talk raising rate for parking

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable

WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 taken to hospital following crash along N. Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County fire crews responded to a crash Sunday at N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, that impacted southbound lanes of traffic. Crews said lanes were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. Two people were transported to the hospital with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Murrells Inlet group questions proposed drainage project impacting local park

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A proposal to add a man-made drainage option for runoff in Murrells Inlet has some preservationists and business owners concerned. The official public notice and comment for the pipe installation are closed according to SCDHEC. However, if neighbors want to submit comments, they are accepting them as the review for a certificate and application continue.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
GEORGETOWN, SC

