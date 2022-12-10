Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
wpde.com
Mullins police investigating shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
wpde.com
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash on SC 41
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a Georgetown County car wreck Monday. NEW: CCU football player made unwanted sexual advances, assaulted woman at party: Police report. Around 5 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2016 Honda was headed south on SC 41 near Earle Rd., when...
wpde.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
wpde.com
Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting with life-threatening injuries in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting in Conway sent one person to the hospital Sunday night with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the area of 900 Forest Loop Road in South Conway in reference to shots fired around 9 p.m. Police added that no suspect...
wpde.com
Woman charged with making false bomb threat to Florence County Detention Center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with making a false bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center in November. Danielle De'Asia Heyward, 21, was arrested by investigators on Dec. 9, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Heyward called the detention center...
wpde.com
NMB officials talk raising rate for parking
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
wpde.com
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable
WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
wpde.com
3 shot during domestic disturbance in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting; they said three people were shot. Deputies rushed to a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning. The gunshot victims were taken to the hospital, deputies said. They have not said if...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
wpde.com
2 taken to hospital following crash along N. Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County fire crews responded to a crash Sunday at N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, that impacted southbound lanes of traffic. Crews said lanes were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. Two people were transported to the hospital with...
wpde.com
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
wpde.com
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass sends 1 to the hospital, drivers asked to avoid the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) -- — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand drive at 7:47 a.m. Lanes of traffic were...
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet group questions proposed drainage project impacting local park
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A proposal to add a man-made drainage option for runoff in Murrells Inlet has some preservationists and business owners concerned. The official public notice and comment for the pipe installation are closed according to SCDHEC. However, if neighbors want to submit comments, they are accepting them as the review for a certificate and application continue.
wpde.com
FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
