spectrumnews1.com

From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story

David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Teen Works to Create Cancer Detecting Toothbrush

What if all it took was a toothbrush to detect cancer in your body?. One Orange County teen believes it could happen and he’s well on his way to inventing such a device. A diagram on a whiteboard with the potential to change medicine as we know it. James...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS Discusses THC, Fentanyl Poisoning In SCV

In the face of a wave of deadly Fentanyl overdoses in Santa Clarita, KHTS sat down with Cary Quashen of Action Drug Rehab Center to discuss the real impact of this dangerous drug. The conversation comes after a recent rise in THC and fentanyl overdoses in schools across the nation, with children in middle schools ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kazu.org

Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages

Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a "tripledemic" by some health experts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Elementary School Principal in California Commits Suicide After Child Endangerment Charges

An elementary teacher and former school principal in California committed suicide after he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland. Christopher Christensen, 51 years old, was the former principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. During his 22 years of service to the school district, he had previously served as the principal at various schools.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
wnctimes.com

CDC: Tripledemic, Mask Up Indoors

Health News -- December 12, 2022: Concerns about a tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are spreading across the country, prompting the Centers for. Disease Control and Prevention to once again advise the public to wear face masks inside. Health professionals worry that the upcoming Christmas and New Year's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Parish Lets Catholics ‘Choose Their Moment’ in Church

Katherine Saucedo felt a little uncomfortable walking through the heavy wooden doors of St. Andrew Church in Pasadena. It had been years since she sat in any pews, despite growing up Catholic. Yet unexpectedly, Saucedo had a good reason to return and picked a good day to do it. “I...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights

Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
LOS ANGELES, CA

