Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Teen Works to Create Cancer Detecting Toothbrush
What if all it took was a toothbrush to detect cancer in your body?. One Orange County teen believes it could happen and he’s well on his way to inventing such a device. A diagram on a whiteboard with the potential to change medicine as we know it. James...
KHTS Discusses THC, Fentanyl Poisoning In SCV
In the face of a wave of deadly Fentanyl overdoses in Santa Clarita, KHTS sat down with Cary Quashen of Action Drug Rehab Center to discuss the real impact of this dangerous drug. The conversation comes after a recent rise in THC and fentanyl overdoses in schools across the nation, with children in middle schools ...
Real Life Church Brings Thirty Tons Of Real Snow To Santa Clarita
Real Life Church brought thirty tons of real snow to the Santa Clarita community Saturday, complete with sledding, snowball fights, and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch. On Saturday, Real Life Church in Valencia held its second annual Snowtacular event in Santa Clarita, which included bouncy houses and crafts and was free and open ...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
kazu.org
Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages
Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a "tripledemic" by some health experts.
proclaimerscv.com
Elementary School Principal in California Commits Suicide After Child Endangerment Charges
An elementary teacher and former school principal in California committed suicide after he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland. Christopher Christensen, 51 years old, was the former principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. During his 22 years of service to the school district, he had previously served as the principal at various schools.
wnctimes.com
CDC: Tripledemic, Mask Up Indoors
Health News -- December 12, 2022: Concerns about a tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are spreading across the country, prompting the Centers for. Disease Control and Prevention to once again advise the public to wear face masks inside. Health professionals worry that the upcoming Christmas and New Year's...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Parish Lets Catholics ‘Choose Their Moment’ in Church
Katherine Saucedo felt a little uncomfortable walking through the heavy wooden doors of St. Andrew Church in Pasadena. It had been years since she sat in any pews, despite growing up Catholic. Yet unexpectedly, Saucedo had a good reason to return and picked a good day to do it. “I...
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
knock-la.com
LASD Deputies Violently Arrest Disabled Transgender Woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside of her home for resisting arrest. Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office. She worked as a Venice constituent...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights
Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man, son face sentenced to federal prison for COVID loan fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills father and son were sentenced today to federal prison terms for defrauding government programs designed to help businesses survive the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison by United States District...
Comments / 0