Jemez Historic Site home to ‘Light Among the Ruins’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it “ Light Among the Ruins .”Rail Yards hosting 2-day holiday shopping event
Farolitos line the ruins of the ancestral village called Giusewa Pueblo and San José de los Jemez Mission church walls as a part of the event.
Along with the farolitos, dancers from the Jemez and Cochiti Pubelos did a traditional Native dance.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
- Crime: Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
- Top Story: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, US officials say
People said visiting a historic site at night is a completely different experience. There’s one more chance to check the Light Among the Ruins. It ends Saturday at 9 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0