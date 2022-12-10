ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Jemez Historic Site home to ‘Light Among the Ruins’

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it “ Light Among the Ruins .”

Farolitos line the ruins of the ancestral village called Giusewa Pueblo and San José de los Jemez Mission church walls as a part of the event.

Along with the farolitos, dancers from the Jemez and Cochiti Pubelos did a traditional Native dance.

People said visiting a historic site at night is a completely different experience. There’s one more chance to check the Light Among the Ruins. It ends Saturday at 9 p.m.

