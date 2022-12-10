Read full article on original website
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
live5news.com
West Ashley woman creates online community while suffering from long COVID
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carolyn Leckie contracted COVID-19 for the first time in May 2020. As the months went on after testing positive, she found herself in bed more and more. “I didn’t know at the time that it was progressively getting worse,” Leckie said. In September 2020,...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations. The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season. Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on...
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fifth year in a row, a holiday event hopes to keep children warm this winter and provide Christmas gifts for those that may not be able to afford one. Lowcountry organizations partnered on Saturday to provide over 500 winter coats, toys and 118...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. teacher hopes to give her students more learning games
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County teacher is working hard to give her young students the tools they need beyond their first year of Kindergarten. Whitesville Elementary teacher Suzanne Johnson is passionate about learning and has spent 23 years pushing her students during the first step of their educational journey in Kindergarten.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
live5news.com
Free financial empowerment conference to provide resources for residents struggling financially
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston on Monday is hosting a conference designed to help residents who may be struggling financially with resources and services to help. Bank On Charleston is a partnership between local organizations and financial institutions is working to bring financial empowerment to the citizens...
live5news.com
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
counton2.com
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
live5news.com
Volunteer tutors needed for Georgetown student reading program
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friendship Place and Freedom Readers both have a mission to address unmet literacy needs in the Georgetown community. They’ve recently partnered to launch the “Georgetown Learns” program to further their mission through one-on-one literacy tutoring for K- 5 students. Marie Livingston, associate...
abcnews4.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
FodorsTravel
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
Identical twin sisters were accused of cheating on a test. A jury awarded them $1.5 million.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Identical twin sisters accused of cheating on their year-end medical school exams have won a defamation case against the Medical University of South Carolina. The twins, Kayla and Kellie Bingham, were accused of "academic dishonesty" in May 2016 after test proctors reviewed the results of an...
Joint Base Charleston to bring Uber to base, hiring 100 drivers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Joint Base Charleston are working with Uber to improve the quality of life for on-base residents. According to Joint Base Charleston, base leaders are working on an initiative that will bring the popular rideshare service, Uber, to the base. “I hope the Airmen get an increased quality-of-life through this […]
live5news.com
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
counton2.com
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road. According...
