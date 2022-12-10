Read full article on original website
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Brewer freshman swimmer sets program record in first ever varsity meet
BREWER – Over at Brewer, one freshman swimmer just found her way into the program’s record books in what was just her first ever varsity meet with the Witches. In their opening night win over George Stevens Academy, where they won 112-42, freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur set the program record in the 100-yd backstroke, completing the race with a time of 58:08. So after her first ever meet, her name is etched in Brewer history. She’s been swimming for over six years with club teams, and now she is finally at the high school level- and she’s just pumped to be there and on the record board.
Maine women’s hockey heads into winter break as a top-20 team in the nation
ORONO – At the Alfond, Maine women’s hockey is under year one of the Molly Engstrom era, and halfway through her first season the Black Bears are sitting as a consensus top-20 team in the nation. In all of the major polls (USHCO, Pairwise) Maine is one of...
Christopher named America East Rookie of the Week after 26 points in Sunday’s win
ORONO – Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher was recognized as the America East Rookie of the Week on Monday after pouring in 26 points on seven threes in Sunday’s win over Army. Christopher was a huge piece of the Black Bear’s offense, as Maine put up 88 points without...
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
Maine Maritime Academy Student from York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Bangor Rotary Club puts on community lighting contest
BANGOR — Community members are showcasing their holiday cheer with some impressive light displays. The Bangor Rotary Club is hosting a community lighting contest throughout towns and cities in the Greater Bangor Area. People are encouraged to view the light displays on homes and organizations, and then vote for...
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
I Can’t Believe I Helped This Maine Couple Have The Courage To Adopt
This weekend while I was doing a live broadcast at the Marketplace at Augusta I was approached by a beautiful young woman. She told me that she had heard that Matt & Lizzy was going to be at the Marketplace and had to track me down. She told me her...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Four Maine Maritime Academy students identified in vehicle crash
CASTINE — Saturday at 2:07 a.m. the Maine State Police reportedly responded to vehicle crash on Shore Road resulting in four fatalities. The four passengers that died in the crash have been identified Maine Maritime Academy students; 20-year-old Brian Kenealy, 21-year-old Chase Fossett,22-year-old Luke Simpson, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron.
For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine — With seasonal cocktails becoming the norm during your average holiday party, for some, staying sober can be tough during this time of the year. For this holiday season, Virginia Sand of Bangor wanted to give back to her community and to those struggling with sobriety. "It...
