kiss951.com
Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant
Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
publicradioeast.org
Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Hundreds in North Carolina Mountains Report Feeling Earthquake
The mountains of the western Carolinas were rumbling on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte Observer, at precisely 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday a 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area and made news. By U.S. Geological Survey standards, that’s a relatively mild earthquake. However, the ripple effect was reportedly felt by hundreds of people throughout a 271 mile radius.
High-profile NC attorney dies at 78; known for larger-than-life demeanor
Bill Diehl's former clients included NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick, former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn, and speedway track owner Bruton Smith.
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Romantic Getaways in NC (Cabins, Inns & Resorts)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the majestic mountains and scenic coastlines to history and all-out opulence, romantic getaways in NC can take on an incredible array of forms. From the rustic nature of Great Smoky Mountains National...
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Massive 450-Pound Sunfish That Washed Ashore in North Carolina to Be Displayed in Museum
A North Carolina museum is adding a 450-pound sunfish that washed ashore in November to its world-renowned collection. A beachgoer discovered the sharptail mola sunfish at Seaview Pier at North Topsail Beach on Nov. 30. The person told the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries about the find, and the massive creature has since made its way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
