Georgia State

kiss951.com

Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant

Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Hundreds in North Carolina Mountains Report Feeling Earthquake

The mountains of the western Carolinas were rumbling on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte Observer, at precisely 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday a 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area and made news. By U.S. Geological Survey standards, that’s a relatively mild earthquake. However, the ripple effect was reportedly felt by hundreds of people throughout a 271 mile radius.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Romantic Getaways in NC (Cabins, Inns & Resorts)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the majestic mountains and scenic coastlines to history and all-out opulence, romantic getaways in NC can take on an incredible array of forms. From the rustic nature of Great Smoky Mountains National...
Outsider.com

Massive 450-Pound Sunfish That Washed Ashore in North Carolina to Be Displayed in Museum

A North Carolina museum is adding a 450-pound sunfish that washed ashore in November to its world-renowned collection. A beachgoer discovered the sharptail mola sunfish at Seaview Pier at North Topsail Beach on Nov. 30. The person told the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries about the find, and the massive creature has since made its way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC

