Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Closes $100 Million Acquisition Credit Facility with U.S. Based Bank
The facility will provide significant capital for Catalyst to continue growing its Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) portfolio. Catalyst Investment Partners has closed on a $100 million acquisition credit facility with a large U.S.-based bank. The facility will provide the company with significant capital to continue growing its portfolio of IOS properties in core, infill markets across major MSA’s in the United States. Catalyst has made 23 separate acquisitions in 2022 and recently grew its team with the addition of Eric Silver, VP of Finance, and Scott Barrie, Regional Director of Acquisitions.
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Announces Largest Contract in Company History
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces the largest single contract in the Company’s history alongside 2 new contracts from cities in New York and Georgia. The contracts consist of 12 K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), 2 K1 Blue Light Towers and 2 K1 Call Boxes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005500/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Announces Largest Contract in Company History (Graphic: Business Wire)
ReelStar Partners with GDA International for Global Distribution, Platform Expansion and Rollout of REELT Utility Token
12/12/2022, Adelaide, Australia // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. ReelStar, a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform that integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and an NFT marketplace with a unique Digital Wallet, has partnered with GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, to take the strategy lead for the global rollout of the ReelStar platform and to bring RealStar’s wide range of Web3 offerings and functionalities to users around the world.
PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonization Initiatives
PETRONAS has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) to drive digital transformation and decarbonization initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005694/en/. The two companies are building on their decades-long relationship to develop advanced automation solutions. Over...
Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs
Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
ARGO NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ARGO
If you purchased Argo Group securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Argo Group class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9346 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Ray Dalio is investing in submarines for the rich after saying he expects poor returns from financial markets in coming years
Ray Dalio just snapped up a stake in a company that makes submarines for the wealthy, after recently expressing a downbeat long-term view on financial markets.
Momentum Real Estate Group Reshapes the Landscape of Texas Real Estate One Property at a Time
This company is revitalizing the market to help Texans with their complex real estate challenges. Purchasing a real estate property is a big decision to make. Before, people bought properties so they could build their houses on them. Many were successful in choosing a place that best suits their needs. But as time went on, real estate properties became more than just pieces of land awaiting to be developed into homes. People started to learn that real estate is also a good investment that can help them start growing their wealth.
Flexjet Completes Seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation Industry Audit Standard, Becoming First in Industry
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, today announced it has, once again, successfully completed the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) Industry Audit Standard (IAS) audit. Not only has it completed a record-setting seventh audit, but it was the first company in the world to meet and pass the audit in 2009. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005732/en/ A Flexjet Gulfstream G650 in flight. Flexjet completed their seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation Industry Audit Standard, more than any other private flight provider. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services
North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
The Worldwide Electric Kettle Industry is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric Kettle Market By Raw material, By Application, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global electric kettle market was valued at $4.06 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.08 billion by 2031, growing at a...
Insights on the Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Global Market to 2030 - by Marketing Channel, Type, Amenities, Material, End-users and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market By Type, By Amenities, By Material, By End Users, By Marketing Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The outdoor kitchen cabinets market size was valued at $2,859.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,132.5...
Vecima Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 12, 2022 (“AGM”). All the shareholders’ resolutions were approved at the AGM. Election of Directors. The number of directors was set at six and the six...
