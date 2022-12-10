ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

10 Tampa Bay

How to apply for FEMA help if your home is a boat

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Hurricane Ian survivors whose primary residence was a boat may be eligible for FEMA help. If your boat sustained hurricane damage and you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance, you can begin your online application at DisasterAssistance.gov, according to a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline

Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco Board of County Commissioners Reorganizes

New Chair/Vice-Chair named; two new Commissioners welcomed. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) reorganized at its regular meeting December 6, 2022, in New Port Richey. The board elected Commissioner Jack Mariano to serve as BCC chair and Commissioner Ron Oakley to serve as BCC vice chair. Pasco County Commissioners...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in School Board meeting on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Last week Dr. Brennan Asplen reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval

The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed

The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
niceville.com

Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds

FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach

TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Feds investigating body found near Egmont Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

