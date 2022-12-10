Read full article on original website
How to apply for FEMA help if your home is a boat
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Hurricane Ian survivors whose primary residence was a boat may be eligible for FEMA help. If your boat sustained hurricane damage and you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance, you can begin your online application at DisasterAssistance.gov, according to a news release.
'He stole taxpayers’ money': Firefighter arrested for theft, fraud in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Polk County firefighter was arrested Friday for allegedly falsifying his time card, the sheriff's office said. Lance Taylor Dunn, 28, of Lakeland, is accused of accessing his online employee payroll and adding his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift on Sept. 13, Oct. 22 and Nov 21, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline
Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco Board of County Commissioners Reorganizes
New Chair/Vice-Chair named; two new Commissioners welcomed. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) reorganized at its regular meeting December 6, 2022, in New Port Richey. The board elected Commissioner Jack Mariano to serve as BCC chair and Commissioner Ron Oakley to serve as BCC vice chair. Pasco County Commissioners...
Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in School Board meeting on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Last week Dr. Brennan Asplen reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
Longboat Observer
Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval
The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
floridapolitics.com
New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed
The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
niceville.com
Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds
FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Department of Justice seeks input from victims of Tampa's 'crime free multi-housing' program
The DOJ wants to talk to people who were displaced by the program, which was initiated by Tampa police.
Moderate, high levels of red tide detected in Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you're wondering why you're coughing on the beach, red tide is likely to blame along some Pinellas County beaches. The Pinellas County Department of Health issued a health advisory on Friday morning as some areas show high levels of concentration of the toxic algae, known as red tide.
Pinellas County workforce in mind as leaders consider housing affordability
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After a year of dealing with the far-reaching housing crisis, Pinellas County leaders addressed what needs to be accomplished in the years ahead. At a work session Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners listened to a presentation about housing trends over the last year and goals for 2023.
Health advisory issued for Simmons Park Beach
TAMPA, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach after high bacteria levels turned up in samples, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County reports. Samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, health officials stated. The advisory should serve as a...
Feds investigating body found near Egmont Key
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back...
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
10 Tampa Bay
