META PLATFORMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Meta Platforms, Inc. - META

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Encourages The Gap, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - GPS
If you purchased Gap securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Gap class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6662 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
DC attorney general sues Amazon for allegedly misusing driver tips
Amazon faces a new lawsuit from the attorney general of Washington, D.C. that alleges the e-commerce giant used customer tips meant for delivery drivers to reduce what it owed in driver wages.
Woonsocket Call
Momentum Real Estate Group Reshapes the Landscape of Texas Real Estate One Property at a Time
This company is revitalizing the market to help Texans with their complex real estate challenges. Purchasing a real estate property is a big decision to make. Before, people bought properties so they could build their houses on them. Many were successful in choosing a place that best suits their needs. But as time went on, real estate properties became more than just pieces of land awaiting to be developed into homes. People started to learn that real estate is also a good investment that can help them start growing their wealth.
Woonsocket Call
Teleperformance Named to PEOPLE’s Annual List of “100 Companies that Care” for 2022
Teleperformance USA recognized for demonstrating a commitment to caring for their people and their communities. Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, was named to PEOPLE’s “100 Companies that Care” for 2022. This is the sixth year that PEOPLE has partnered with Great Places to Work® to spotlight employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large. Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Ye attorneys allowed to withdraw from $7.1M contract suit
A judge has granted a request by attorneys for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to withdraw as counsel for the rapper in a lawsuit alleging he owes $7.1 million in unpaid fees to a production company that worked on his behalf on various projects.
CNBC
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
ihodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Hires El Chapo's Attorney as US Regulators Probe FTX
Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has hired a defense attorney as US financial regulators are probing the crypto exchange, Reuters reports, citing Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTX Founder has reportedly hired Mark...
pymnts.com
DOJ Investigators Meets with FTX Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Comments / 0