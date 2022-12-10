Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Related
2 hurt, man arrested in shooting on Sea Cove Court in Virginia Beach
A man has been charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that sent two people to the hospital last week. On Dec. 8, Virginia Beach police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
13newsnow.com
Frustrations over 'lack of progress' on investigation into Va. Beach Municipal Center mass shooting
David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. Then, 10 people left.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police investigate shooting on Michigan Drive
Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been hurt. Medics took him to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
WAVY News 10
Fund set up after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting aimed at preventing similar tragedies
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of the Chesapeake mass shooting that left six people and the shooter dead, community groups are coming together to create mental health resources aimed at preventing similar violent tragedies. WAVY-TV General Manager Carol Ward joined Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and representatives from...
WAVY News 10
Critic of Norfolk government found guilty of disorderly conduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. He plans to appeal. Muhammad was charged by Norfolk police officer Alexander...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting
The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees. Saturday, one church held a vigil to remember the victims.
Employees at Greenbrier Mall recount night of reported shooting
News 3 is hearing from some of the employees and shoppers who were at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Saturday night when a reported shooting in the parking lot prompted an evacuation.
Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified as 32-year-old James Curtis Jones
cvillecountry.com
Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations
VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Greenbrier Mall evacuated following reports of shots fired
A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they received reports of shots fired outside of the mall.
Police: No injuries, fatalities after shooting reported at Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution. City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigates Goodwill fire
Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate fire of the Goodwill store on Ehringhaus Street, seek public assistance
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
Person injured following shooting on Sea Cove Court in VB
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 7:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Comments / 0