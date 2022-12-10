ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights

The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights

The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’

Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior

MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm

WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

