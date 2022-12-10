MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO