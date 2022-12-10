Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Nyilah Luckett’s 15 points not enough for CD East against Hanover
Nyilah Luckett had 15 points Saturday for CD East but it wasn’t enough in a 47-41 loss to Hanover. Aaleyah Whisenhunt added seven points for East.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
Penn State football announces date for 2023 Blue-White Game
Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White Game has a date. The Nittany Lions will wrap up their 2023 spring camp on April 15 at Beaver Stadium, the program announced on Monday. No other details — kick time, TV information, etc. — were provided. But those looking to book lodging and make early tailgating plans can now do so.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Penn State adds DE Joseph Mupoyi to 2023 recruiting class
Penn State added to its 2023 recruiting class less than two weeks until signing day. Defensive end Joseph Mupoyi verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday, bringing their 2023 class to 20 members ahead of the Dec. 21 signing period. Mupoyi is a four-star prospect according to on3 and...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
2 central Pa. schools temporarily locked down to assess threats: police
Two York County schools went into lockdowns on Monday afternoon after threats were called in, according to police. Neither threat was found to be credible, but police did thorough investigations to prove it, according to Penn Township police. At 2 p.m., Penn Township officers were called to Park Hill Elementary...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm
WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
