LiveCopter 3 captured a view of a chopper hoisting the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter out of a field in Rancho Cordova on Monday afternoon. The chopper was towed in the air and deposited onto a flatbed truck nearby because the ground where the sheriff's office's helicopter had made an emergency landing a day earlier was too soft to get other equipment involved. A "Huey" helicopter especially equipped for lifting and transport was used for the task, the sheriff's office said.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO