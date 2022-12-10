Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox40
One killed in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said around 3 a.m. first responders on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard found a 53-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. According to police, the man died...
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenager
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Police Department is actively searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and forced to jump out of a truck. The incident occurred on Saturday night, according to Stockton police.
KCRA.com
53-year-old man killed in Stockton shooting, investigation underway
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Stockton, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 12) Authorities responded to reports of someone down around 2:45 a.m. at the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where officers found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
KCRA.com
Car crashes into Suzie Burger in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car crashed into the Suzie Burger building in Sacramento on Monday morning. The owner of the restaurant told KCRA 3 crews that he received a call from a janitor around 5:30 a.m. about the car crashing into the dining room. Police told the owner that...
KCRA.com
Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
centralvalleytv.net
Man Found Shot Dead at Motel
STOCKTON – Police responded to a report of a man down at a motel early Monday morning and found him to be the victim of a fatal gunshot wound. At about 2:45am emergency crews responded to a motel on the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for a report of a person down. Arriving officers found a 53 year old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter is airlifted out of a field in Rancho Cordova
LiveCopter 3 captured a view of a chopper hoisting the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter out of a field in Rancho Cordova on Monday afternoon. The chopper was towed in the air and deposited onto a flatbed truck nearby because the ground where the sheriff's office's helicopter had made an emergency landing a day earlier was too soft to get other equipment involved. A "Huey" helicopter especially equipped for lifting and transport was used for the task, the sheriff's office said.
Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday. The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood...
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Stockton Results in Injuries
Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antioch Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at James Donlon Boulevard
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatality following a car crash at the intersection of Silverado Drive and James Donlon Boulevard. In a news release by Antioch PD, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Car Crash Fatality Reported in Antioch. A preliminary report...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident
Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block...
17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
Comments / 0