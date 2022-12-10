ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever

Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup. In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Showing Trade Interest in These Diamondbacks Outfielders

With a vacancy in left field, the Yankees are considering all options as the dust settles from an eventful Winter Meetings. One way for New York to find a starting left fielder for the 2023 season involves a trade. Nope, we're not talking about a deal with the Pirates to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: A Slow Offseason Could Result in A Big Offseason Next Year

Many Dodger fans aren't happy with how this offseason is going thus far. The Dodgers have lost a lot more than they've gained, and fans wonder why that is. Are the Dodgers a full-go on this youth movement? Does their financial situation on Trevor Bauer have something to do with it? Many of us may never know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team

After a month into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers look a bit different. They've lost former MVP Cody Bellinger, MVP candidate Trea Turner, southpaw Tyler Anderson, relievers Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, and a couple more core pieces. The offseason isn't going the way people would have imagined, and there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Chris Bassitt to Blue Jays

Former New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a new home, as he has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN.com. The contract won't be signed until Bassitt clears a physical. Bassitt was one of several free agents on the second tier...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Spending Spree Doesn’t Bust Budget

The Texas Rangers’ goal entering this offseason was to spend their way to contention. So far, the Rangers have spent, but have concentrated that spending to just a couple of players. Per Spotrac.com, which tracks player salaries and team payrolls in all four major sports, the Rangers have a...

