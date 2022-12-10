ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left one dead, three injured in Westminster

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Police are searching for information in a fatal crash in Westminster, leaving one person dead and three injured on Tuesday.

According to a report from Westminster Police Department, the crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road, where the driver of a vehicle collided with a series of concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone.

The car ended up on top of the barricades, where it was said to be teetering over an open construction trench, according to WPD Commander Kevin MacCormick.

There were four occupants inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

18-year-old Huntington Beach resident Jayda Jean Feene was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three others, including the driver, 18-year-old La Palma resident Jayson Raymond Otto, and the two remaining passengers, both teenage girls, were taken to nearby hospitals in serious condition.

Police are unsure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident, and are searching for answers from possible witnesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Sergeant Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department's Traffic Division at (714) 548- 3770.

