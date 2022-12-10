ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
EUREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Dec. 12

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna

About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022

Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
CARLOTTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team wins national championship

HOUSTON, Texas — Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team is celebrating after taking home their first-ever national championship. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks fought against Wayne State College in Houston for the Small College National Championship title. Ultimately, the Lumberjacks won with a final score of 20-15. "The entire Cal...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

