Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Have you have ever experienced the beautiful Wild & Scenic Van Duzen River...
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
Fisher Road – No River Access? Letter to the Editor Worried About Proposed Changes
Have you have ever experienced the beautiful Wild & Scenic Van Duzen River...
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team wins national championship
HOUSTON, Texas — Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team is celebrating after taking home their first-ever national championship. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks fought against Wayne State College in Houston for the Small College National Championship title. Ultimately, the Lumberjacks won with a final score of 20-15. "The entire Cal...
