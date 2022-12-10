Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
‘There was no pressure’: Columbus City Schools board president on Talisa Dixon leaving as superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced Thursday afternoon she would retire from the district. Days after the announcement, questions on the future of CCS and the circumstances surrounding Dixon’s departure were raised. In an interview with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, CCS board president Jennifer Adair discussed Dixon’s decision to retire and […]
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Irina and Nicolas Miller
Dec. 17, 2021 | “A night under the stars” was the perfectly executed theme of Irina (Gurchunov) and Nicolas Miller’s wedding, which took place one year ago this week. The pair met back in 2016 at Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood, New York, where Irina was enjoying a girls’ weekend and Nic was celebrating a bachelor party. “Our groups started talking, and Nic and I hit it off right away,” Irina says. “We found out that one of my best friends from high school in St. Louis was one of Nic’s friends in college in New York. I called her to make sure she approved, and she did.” The pair dated long-distance for nearly a year, “before I convinced Nic to move to Columbus,” she adds.
wyso.org
Columbus Board of Education president says superintendent's retirement announcement was expected
President of the Columbus Board of Education, Jennifer Adair, says the announcement of the retirement of Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon may have surprised some in the community, but not board members. Adair, in an interview with WOSU, says Dixon had been discussing her desire to retire with the...
NBC4 Columbus
Grandview-area Hot Chicken Takeover opening this week
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Grandview Heights-area Hot Chicken Takeover is opening Friday. It’s the seventh restaurant for the Columbus-founded fast-casual brand and the second that’s opened in the past month after a Lewis Center eatery. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is at 1417 W. 5th...
Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities. Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
614now.com
Citing an ongoing lawsuit, this popular vegan eatery has closed
A prominent vegan eatery in Columbus has shut its doors, at least for now. According to owner Ty Banks, the meatless food truck Where It All Vegan has closed due to an ongoing lawsuit. Its final day or operation was Dec. 11 at It’s All Natural Temple Store’s Winter Vegan Pop-up.
COTA Changes Coming On January 2
COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
WCPO
Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled
CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With CHEESY Photos!)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbus that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
Family warns others of the dangers of distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the coming weeks, many people will be hitting the road for holiday travel. The holidays are meant to be spent with family, but for some people, it’s a painful reminder of who they’re missing. “It was Nathan’s favorite holiday, he'd be putting lights...
