Dec. 17, 2021 | “A night under the stars” was the perfectly executed theme of Irina (Gurchunov) and Nicolas Miller’s wedding, which took place one year ago this week. The pair met back in 2016 at Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood, New York, where Irina was enjoying a girls’ weekend and Nic was celebrating a bachelor party. “Our groups started talking, and Nic and I hit it off right away,” Irina says. “We found out that one of my best friends from high school in St. Louis was one of Nic’s friends in college in New York. I called her to make sure she approved, and she did.” The pair dated long-distance for nearly a year, “before I convinced Nic to move to Columbus,” she adds.

