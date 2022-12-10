Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most popular Christmas Gifts of 2022
The holiday season is in full swing, which means Christmas shopping is at its peak.
LEAP unveils first community giving box
Learning, Employment, Assistance and Partnership (LEAP) staff were joined by community members to unveil their first of four "community giving boxes."
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New York
The owners of a popular family-owned restaurant are opening a new location in New York. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get delicious Caribbean-inspired Spanish cuisine, you may be interested to learn that a new restaurant and sports bar will soon be opening in Schenectady.
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall
Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
columbiapaper.com
The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!
HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
iBerkshires.com
This & That Sports Owner Works to Give Back to the Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —This & That Sports owner Reggie Davis and his wife, Crystal Davis, have been working the past two years to be part of improving the community he loves. The sports card store, located at 128 Fenn St., does this through its programming and community relations. This year,...
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
Shoppers in Wilton prepare for potential snowy weather
News 12 Connecticut's Caren Pinto learned how people are getting ready for the winter weather.
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition
Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
12/11/2022: Snow day Sunday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0