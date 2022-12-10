Read full article on original website

Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
New Britain Herald
Notre Dame-West Haven tops Berlin 35-8 in Class M championship, ending perfect season
EAST HARTFORD - The top-seeded Berlin Redcoats finally met their match in the CIAC Class M Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Notre Dame Green Knights became the only team to top the Redcoats all season, coming away with the 35-8 victory and, in turn, became the Class M Champions in 2022.
Turnto10.com
Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season
Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
New Britain Herald
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo, 102, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at Southington Care in Southington. Born in Priolo, Siracusa, Italy on July 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Luciano and Barbara (Bucchieri) Geraci, she came to the USA in 1924 at the age of four. She attended local schools. She was a resident of New Britain for 24 years, moving to Kensington in 1969, and moved back New Britain in 1985.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
ABC6.com
Slippery Conditions For Tonight With Falling Snow
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Providence and Kent counties through 7 AM Monday. This is mostly going to be a snow shoveling event. Light snow for the most part has been falling across the region early this evening, there are some heavier pockets here and there at times, and with temperatures below freezing untreated roads are becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for lower visibilities (down under a mile at times) tonight. This is going to be a fast moving event, lasting about 10-12 hours and the steadiest period of snowfall will winding down by 1-2 AM as the storm’s energy shifts to a developing Low well south of Nantucket and begins to move away from New England. The last of any snows will be completely done by 6 AM Monday. So, the Monday morning commute will see clouds breaking up, but where the roads have yet to be treated things will still be quite slippery.
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
newbedfordguide.com
Girls on the Run: New Bedford elementary school girls complete 5K in after-school program
“GIRLS ON THE RUN PROGRAM — Girls in Grades 3-4 at E. C. Brooks Elementary School accomplished an amazing task, completing a 5K at Warwick City Park last weekend after participating in a 9-week afterschool program that focused on building self-confidence and inspiring relationships that value teamwork and mind/body connection through running!
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
ABC6.com
The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence
The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
ABC6.com
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
New Britain Herald
Wreaths Across America's annual Escort to Arlington to make stop in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Wreaths Across America’s annual Escort to Arlington, the country’s longest veterans’ parade, will make an official stop in New Britain this Tuesday at 10 a.m. New Britain is the first of only two scheduled stops in the Nutmeg State. “It’s really a privilege...
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads
“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
GoLocalProv
Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6
News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
motifri.com
First Snow of the Season Likely Sun Night: Little to no accumulation expected
At Providence, precipitation is likely Sun 6pm – Mon 2am, and could include the first snow of the season although temperatures a few degrees above freezing should prevent any accumulation above a fraction of an inch. Precipitation could begin as early as Sat 10pm and end as late as Mon 6am, but the probability is around 15% at each of these extremes and will exceed 50% only for a few hours peaking at 55% Sun 9pm – 11pm, so the chance of no precipitation at all is around 45%.
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Joe Paolino interviews Rhode Island leaders each week – this week he does an “exit-interview” of sorts with Mayor Jorge Elorza. They talk about the things the Mayor is proudest of – and disappointments along the way. Watch In the Arena every Sunday morning at 7am...
Turnto10.com
Providence School District to close two schools, fires back at Providence Teachers Union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District fired back at the Providence Teachers Union on Sunday, accusing them of stirring up turmoil in the district. It comes after the union took to social media this weekend about rumors of possible school closures. In a tweet Saturday, the...
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
YAHOO!
Chef: Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, now closed, failed to pay wages, OT
PROVIDENCE – A local man is suing a now-closed Thayer Street hibachi restaurant, alleging that the owner violated fair labor laws and failed to pay him overtime during his time as a chef. Wang Lin is suing Ayame Hibachi LLC, doing business as Ayame Hibachi Express at 269 Thayer...
