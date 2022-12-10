ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Turnto10.com

Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season

Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
New Britain Herald

Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo

Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo, 102, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at Southington Care in Southington. Born in Priolo, Siracusa, Italy on July 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Luciano and Barbara (Bucchieri) Geraci, she came to the USA in 1924 at the age of four. She attended local schools. She was a resident of New Britain for 24 years, moving to Kensington in 1969, and moved back New Britain in 1985.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Slippery Conditions For Tonight With Falling Snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Providence and Kent counties through 7 AM Monday. This is mostly going to be a snow shoveling event. Light snow for the most part has been falling across the region early this evening, there are some heavier pockets here and there at times, and with temperatures below freezing untreated roads are becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be prepared for lower visibilities (down under a mile at times) tonight. This is going to be a fast moving event, lasting about 10-12 hours and the steadiest period of snowfall will winding down by 1-2 AM as the storm’s energy shifts to a developing Low well south of Nantucket and begins to move away from New England. The last of any snows will be completely done by 6 AM Monday. So, the Monday morning commute will see clouds breaking up, but where the roads have yet to be treated things will still be quite slippery.
KENT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads

“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6

News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
motifri.com

First Snow of the Season Likely Sun Night: Little to no accumulation expected

At Providence, precipitation is likely Sun 6pm – Mon 2am, and could include the first snow of the season although temperatures a few degrees above freezing should prevent any accumulation above a fraction of an inch. Precipitation could begin as early as Sat 10pm and end as late as Mon 6am, but the probability is around 15% at each of these extremes and will exceed 50% only for a few hours peaking at 55% Sun 9pm – 11pm, so the chance of no precipitation at all is around 45%.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Joe Paolino interviews Rhode Island leaders each week – this week he does an “exit-interview” of sorts with Mayor Jorge Elorza. They talk about the things the Mayor is proudest of – and disappointments along the way. Watch In the Arena every Sunday morning at 7am...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

