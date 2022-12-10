Read full article on original website
2022 CIAC Football State Championships
HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
New Britain Herald
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo, 102, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at Southington Care in Southington. Born in Priolo, Siracusa, Italy on July 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Luciano and Barbara (Bucchieri) Geraci, she came to the USA in 1924 at the age of four. She attended local schools. She was a resident of New Britain for 24 years, moving to Kensington in 1969, and moved back New Britain in 1985.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Collin Graf gets his revenge, tallies five points against former team in No. 2/3 Bobcats’ blowout of Union
HAMDEN, Conn – No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey showcased why they’re ranked among the nation’s best with a dominating performance against Union Saturday night. The Bobcats mounted an unrelenting offensive attack that the Dutchmen could not match, ending in an 8-1 blowout. Just 45 seconds into...
Yale Daily News
Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment
On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
ctexaminer.com
Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot
NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
New Britain Herald
Wreaths Across America's annual Escort to Arlington to make stop in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Wreaths Across America’s annual Escort to Arlington, the country’s longest veterans’ parade, will make an official stop in New Britain this Tuesday at 10 a.m. New Britain is the first of only two scheduled stops in the Nutmeg State. “It’s really a privilege...
DoingItLocal
Milford News 95 Connector Crash
2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
Yale Daily News
Yale negotiates settlement in mental health lawsuit
Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives
Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
darientimes.com
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
