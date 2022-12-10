Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Police seek ID of suspect in reported robbery at Hilo business
Big Island police are asking the public if anyone knows the identity of the person responsible for a reported robbery last week at a Hilo business. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hilo patrol officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 to a retail business in the 300 block of Kīlauea Avenue, where a store associate reported a male suspect fled the business with a stolen backpack and other items. The associate attempted to stop the suspect outside the store and the suspect brandished a knife-type object, threatening the associate prior to fleeing the area on foot toward the Bayfront Soccer Fields.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter
A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man arrested following alleged domestic incident involving teen
A Hilo man was arrested following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night. Hawai‘i police were called the apartment complex, located on the 400 block of Waianuenue Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The teenaged victim reported that she had been involved in a violent altercation with her relative, 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, earlier in the night at a residence on Ho‘okina Place in Hilo.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline
The body of a middle-aged man was discovered on Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo. Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the shoreline area fronting a business establishment in the 100 block of Lihiwai Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County prepares to scale back emergency operations as eruption winds down
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption winds down, Hawaii County officials say no major changes will be made to the Old Saddle Road viewing area — just yet. But depending on the eruptive activity, they could start scaling back operations on a staggered basis in a “couple days.”
bigislandnow.com
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles
A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Mauna Loa eruption ‘may still’ be active, but lava flows have ceased
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is waning, but officials aren’t yet ready to say it’s over. The U.S. Geological Survey said Fissure 3 “may still be active,” though activity has definitely waned. What is clear: All lava flows are inactive, meaning they’re not advancing downslope.
KITV.com
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
bigislandnow.com
‘Heroes and Helpers’ bring holiday joy — and gifts — to keiki in need
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate than to bring holiday joy — and gifts — to keiki in need. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i hosted its second “Heroes and Helpers” the morning of Dec. 10 at Hilo Target. The organization’s annual event was its largest to date, with a total of 68 young children and teens from the Hilo area participating.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo women’s soccer coaches named West Region Staff of the Year
It’s not just the student-athletes on the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team being honored in the postseason. The coaching staff also is garnering accolades. After repeating as Pacific West Conference champions and earning back-to-back conference Coach of the Year honors, the Vulcans also add...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo’s VerHage Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team
Post-season honors continue for the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer squad. For the second consecutive year, fifth-year transfer Grace VerHage was named to the Academic All-America Second Team selected by the College Sports Communicators. VerHage boasts a 3.98 cumulative grade-point average while leading the Pacific West Conference in goals per game (0.786) and points per game (1.79), ranking No. 12 and No. 17, respectively, in all of Division II.
Comments / 3