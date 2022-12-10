ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Police seek ID of suspect in reported robbery at Hilo business

Big Island police are asking the public if anyone knows the identity of the person responsible for a reported robbery last week at a Hilo business. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hilo patrol officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 to a retail business in the 300 block of Kīlauea Avenue, where a store associate reported a male suspect fled the business with a stolen backpack and other items. The associate attempted to stop the suspect outside the store and the suspect brandished a knife-type object, threatening the associate prior to fleeing the area on foot toward the Bayfront Soccer Fields.
HILO, HI
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter

A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
HILO, HI
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI
Hilo man arrested following alleged domestic incident involving teen

A Hilo man was arrested following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night. Hawai‘i police were called the apartment complex, located on the 400 block of Waianuenue Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The teenaged victim reported that she had been involved in a violent altercation with her relative, 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, earlier in the night at a residence on Ho‘okina Place in Hilo.
HILO, HI
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI
Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline

The body of a middle-aged man was discovered on Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo. Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the shoreline area fronting a business establishment in the 100 block of Lihiwai Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
HILO, HI
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
HILO, HI
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles

A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
HILO, HI
USGS: Mauna Loa eruption ‘may still’ be active, but lava flows have ceased

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is waning, but officials aren’t yet ready to say it’s over. The U.S. Geological Survey said Fissure 3 “may still be active,” though activity has definitely waned. What is clear: All lava flows are inactive, meaning they’re not advancing downslope.
HILO, HI
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Cristoval Victorial

Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI
‘Heroes and Helpers’ bring holiday joy — and gifts — to keiki in need

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate than to bring holiday joy — and gifts — to keiki in need. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i hosted its second “Heroes and Helpers” the morning of Dec. 10 at Hilo Target. The organization’s annual event was its largest to date, with a total of 68 young children and teens from the Hilo area participating.
HILO, HI
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
UH-Hilo women’s soccer coaches named West Region Staff of the Year

It’s not just the student-athletes on the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team being honored in the postseason. The coaching staff also is garnering accolades. After repeating as Pacific West Conference champions and earning back-to-back conference Coach of the Year honors, the Vulcans also add...
HILO, HI
UH-Hilo’s VerHage Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team

Post-season honors continue for the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer squad. For the second consecutive year, fifth-year transfer Grace VerHage was named to the Academic All-America Second Team selected by the College Sports Communicators. VerHage boasts a 3.98 cumulative grade-point average while leading the Pacific West Conference in goals per game (0.786) and points per game (1.79), ranking No. 12 and No. 17, respectively, in all of Division II.
HILO, HI

