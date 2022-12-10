Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Notre Dame-West Haven tops Berlin 35-8 in Class M championship, ending perfect season
EAST HARTFORD - The top-seeded Berlin Redcoats finally met their match in the CIAC Class M Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Notre Dame Green Knights became the only team to top the Redcoats all season, coming away with the 35-8 victory and, in turn, became the Class M Champions in 2022.
2022 CIAC Football State Championships
HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
Waterbury, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Collin Graf gets his revenge, tallies five points against former team in No. 2/3 Bobcats’ blowout of Union
HAMDEN, Conn – No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey showcased why they’re ranked among the nation’s best with a dominating performance against Union Saturday night. The Bobcats mounted an unrelenting offensive attack that the Dutchmen could not match, ending in an 8-1 blowout. Just 45 seconds into...
Yale Daily News
Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment
On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
New Britain Herald
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo
Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo, 102, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at Southington Care in Southington. Born in Priolo, Siracusa, Italy on July 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Luciano and Barbara (Bucchieri) Geraci, she came to the USA in 1924 at the age of four. She attended local schools. She was a resident of New Britain for 24 years, moving to Kensington in 1969, and moved back New Britain in 1985.
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts benefit for Brian's Angels
BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels were busy to begin with when the need more than doubled in recent weeks. The non-profit homeless outreach organization and its dedicated volunteer team are now looking for more space to provide food and necessities to the people they serve out of the rear entrance of 99 Summer St.
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
New Haven Independent
Mallory Knutson Is Seymour's Teacher Of The Year
SEYMOUR – Bungay School teacher Mallory Knutson knew she wanted to be a teacher while attending first grade at Chatfield School. Her teacher at the time was Diane Trevelin. She made coming to school a fun and exciting adventure. “I really remember enjoying school that year and wanting to...
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
New Britain Herald
Wreaths Across America's annual Escort to Arlington to make stop in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Wreaths Across America’s annual Escort to Arlington, the country’s longest veterans’ parade, will make an official stop in New Britain this Tuesday at 10 a.m. New Britain is the first of only two scheduled stops in the Nutmeg State. “It’s really a privilege...
centralrecorder.org
CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power
Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
New Britain Herald
Alfa Romeo admirers exchange holiday wishes, camaraderie
NEW BRITAIN - Aficionados of a certain Italian luxury car brand celebrated the holidays together Sunday. Members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Connecticut Chapter didn’t arrive to Paddock Classic Car Restorations in their most coveted models, however, since the day started and ended in snow. “Alfa Romeo has...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Tuba Christmas celebrates 8th annual show
NEW BRITAIN – The eighth annual Tuba Christmas returned to Trinity-On-Main Saturday with oompahs and laughs as audiences got to sing along with classic Christmas carols with nearly 40 musicians leading the musical foray on their euphoniums and tubas. “New Britain Tuba Christmas has certainly created a buzz here...
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
