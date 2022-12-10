ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

FOX 61

2022 CIAC Football State Championships

HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waterbury, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WATERBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment

On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo

Constance M. (Geraci) DiLorenzo, 102, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) at Southington Care in Southington. Born in Priolo, Siracusa, Italy on July 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Luciano and Barbara (Bucchieri) Geraci, she came to the USA in 1924 at the age of four. She attended local schools. She was a resident of New Britain for 24 years, moving to Kensington in 1969, and moved back New Britain in 1985.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal

Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bleachers hosts benefit for Brian's Angels

BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels were busy to begin with when the need more than doubled in recent weeks. The non-profit homeless outreach organization and its dedicated volunteer team are now looking for more space to provide food and necessities to the people they serve out of the rear entrance of 99 Summer St.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Mallory Knutson Is Seymour's Teacher Of The Year

SEYMOUR – Bungay School teacher Mallory Knutson knew she wanted to be a teacher while attending first grade at Chatfield School. Her teacher at the time was Diane Trevelin. She made coming to school a fun and exciting adventure. “I really remember enjoying school that year and wanting to...
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
centralrecorder.org

CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power

Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Alfa Romeo admirers exchange holiday wishes, camaraderie

NEW BRITAIN - Aficionados of a certain Italian luxury car brand celebrated the holidays together Sunday. Members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Connecticut Chapter didn’t arrive to Paddock Classic Car Restorations in their most coveted models, however, since the day started and ended in snow. “Alfa Romeo has...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Tuba Christmas celebrates 8th annual show

NEW BRITAIN – The eighth annual Tuba Christmas returned to Trinity-On-Main Saturday with oompahs and laughs as audiences got to sing along with classic Christmas carols with nearly 40 musicians leading the musical foray on their euphoniums and tubas. “New Britain Tuba Christmas has certainly created a buzz here...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

