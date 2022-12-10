Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon that sent social media wild. Then, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, lost her mind. We saw more “Mahomes magic,” from No. 15 in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ trip to play...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Perfect New Job For Donald Trump After Herschel Walker Defeat
The talk show host went after the former president's midterm endorsement record.
thecomeback.com
Jason Witten may have surprising new job
Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Tom Brady Comes Unglued After Buccaneers’ Horrendous Loss to 49ers
Tom Brady has reached the point in his life where he’s not going to sugarcoat anything. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a horrendous loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the veteran quarterback came unglued when answering a few questions. Brady and the Bucs dropped a 35-7...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday
A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game. Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game. "President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted. Clinton is rocking a New York Giants...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH
When things don’t go well for Tom Brady, he’s going to let you know about it. That was the case... The post Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Shannon Sharpe Unleashes on Skip Bayless Over Tom Brady Claim, Social Media Goes Wild
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless might need a holiday break. The stars of FS1’s Undisputed got into a heated argument over Tom Brady, which led to an epic outburst from the former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer on live television. For those who may not tune in...
Deion Sanders at Colorado has Pac-12 commish seeing dollar signs
The Pac-12 commish says he was waiting on Deion Sanders to arrive before TV negotiations. The post Deion Sanders at Colorado has Pac-12 commish seeing dollar signs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Patrick Mahomes Blows NFL Fans Away With ‘Play of the Year’ Against Denver Broncos
Another NFL Sunday, another Patrick Mahomes play that defies all logic and preconceived notion of what is possible on a football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was in a 3rd & 2 situation and not only did he fake the defense out, but he also managed to create a touchdown out of it.
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Terrell Owens Wants to Make NFL Comeback With Playoff Team
As the playoffs near, some teams are looking to add depth at some positions. For teams that need a receiver, Terrell Owens is available. Although his latest gig on a football field was in the Fan Controlled Football league for the Knights of Degen (real), TO wants NFL teams to give him a look.
