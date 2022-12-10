Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
ABC 15 News
Family's cars become collateral damage in Phoenix quadruple shooting
Neighbors in a south Phoenix neighborhood are still visibly shaken up following a quadruple shooting near 24th Street and Southern avenue. This unfolded Friday night, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized. Police have since identified the man who died as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshal. The Estrada family tells...
22-Year-Old Mario Aguirre Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The accident occurred near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. According to the police, a motorcycle had been heading down 75th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle turning onto West Encanto Boulevard.
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Police use DNA to identify, arrest suspect accused of stabbing Mesa 7-Eleven employee
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a water bottle that was thrown in the trash led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store employee in Mesa. Mesa Police say the incident began just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers responded to a 7-Eleven located near Gilbert Road and Main Street for reports of a stabbing.
Impairment may have played a role in fatal west Phoenix crash, police say.
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicions of impairment. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash...
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Hazen Road, near milepost 149 in the evening. According to the officials, a vehicle had tried to cross State Route 85 at Hazen Road when it came into the path of another car southbound on the freeway. The two vehicles collided.
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
