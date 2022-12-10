Read full article on original website
Related
Huntsville boys, Bob Jones and JPII girls pick up wins at eighth annual Marvin Stone Classic
On Saturday, multiple high school basketball teams took the court at UAH to honor the former local star with the eighth annual Marvin Stone Classic.
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
atozsports.com
The forgotten play from Tennessee’s win against Alabama that proved to be extremely important
Despite the disappointing losses to Georgia and South Carolina, the 2022 season was extremely special for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee beat Florida for the first time since 2016, then they beat LSU for the first time since 2005. The highlight of the season, of course, was beating Alabama for the...
WAFF
Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols: 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava gives UT fans the visual they’ve been waiting on
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava gave Tennessee Vols fans the visual they’ve been waiting on for nearly a year. Iamaleava, who committed to the Vols back in March, had a signing ceremony this week in advance of enrolling early this month at Tennessee. His uncle posted a photo of...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Athens man struck, killed in Sunday night crash
Alabama Troopers say an Athens man was struck and killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened on Cross Key Road, in Limestone County about five miles north of Athens. Darek A. Kelley, 26, a...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
radio7media.com
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
trussvilletribune.com
26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville recycling company updates efforts to get back on schedule after major November delays
Delayed recycling collections left many residents in the Rocket City wondering what’s going on with the curbside collection recently. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says thanks to sanitation crews with the city of Huntsville and Madison County, they are caught back up — for now. The laundry...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police searching for Huntsville man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'
Police are seeking the public's help finding a Huntsville man wanted for capital murder after a fatal shooting in Decatur. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, has an active warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge, according to Decatur Police. Police said he is considered "armed and dangerous" at this time.
Comments / 0