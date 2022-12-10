ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAFF

Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Athens man struck, killed in Sunday night crash

Alabama Troopers say an Athens man was struck and killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened on Cross Key Road, in Limestone County about five miles north of Athens. Darek A. Kelley, 26, a...
ATHENS, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
trussvilletribune.com

26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

