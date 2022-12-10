ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022

 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.

Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should click the link: https://www.ff.com/us/global-investor-business-update-1215 for more information.

Users can preorder an FF 91 Futurist via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet, and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent and close on the various financings previously disclosed by the Company, the failure of any which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s ability to amend its certificate of incorporation to permit sufficient authorized shares to be issued in connection with the Company’s existing and contemplated financings; the ability of the Company to agree on definitive documents to effectuate the governance changes with FF Top; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with its public filing requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and to continue to be listed on Nasdaq; the outcome of the SEC investigation relating to the matters that were the subject of the Special Committee investigation and other litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving the Company; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; recent cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain directors and employees. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1/A filed on November 8, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investors (English):ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese):cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media:john.schilling@ff.com

