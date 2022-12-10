ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M wins 63-59 over Lipscomb

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Lipscomb 63-59 on Friday night.

Hicks also had five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (3-5). Cameron Tucker added 13 points while going 6 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Omari Peek-Green recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Trae Benham led the way for the Bisons (6-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Lipscomb also got 12 points and two steals from Derrin Boyd. In addition, Jacob Ognacevic finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

