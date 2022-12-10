Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five people have applied for a Tennessee Supreme Court seat that will open up in the summer. A court news release says the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater. Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from Knoxville. Greenholtz is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from Ooltewah. Rambo is a state chancery court judge from Jonesborough. Richardson is a trial attorney from Ooltewah with a sole practice. Tarwater is a law firm partner from Knoxville and previously was former Gov. Bill Haslam’s general counsel.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO