Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

9-2-1-9, FB: 8

(nine, two, one, nine; FB: eight)

