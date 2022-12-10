ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8HsC_0jdpBgDr00

LUSAIL, Qatar — American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl, 48, died early Saturday in Qatar while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to The Associated Press.

Wahl reportedly fell back in his seat in the press box at the Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time, according to the AP. Emergency personnel were contacted and they quickly responded to assist. He was reported deceased later.

U.S. Soccer released a statement following the news of Wahl’s death saying that the U.S. Soccer family is “heartbroken.”

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all,” said U.S. Soccer in the statement.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup, according to the AP.

Wahl on Monday reportedly wrote on his website that he had visited a medical clinic in Qatar, according to the AP. He said he tested negative for COVID-19 and felt like he may have had bronchitis which he was given antibiotics for.

Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, tweeted that she was thankful for the support following his death,.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband, Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” she said.

Wahl graduated from Princeton in 1996. He worked for Sports Illustrated from then until 2021, covering soccer and college basketball. In addition to that, he also worked for Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019, according to the AP. He eventually launched his own website.

No official cause of death has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of...
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities...
AFP

SEC charges disgraced crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding customers of billions of dollars, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States. According to a press release from the attorney general's office in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried was to be held in custody before an expected request for his extradition by the United States. 
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine

BOYARKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia's war. The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

NEW YORK — (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers who seek foreign investments in hopes of halting the downward spiral of the Afghan economy since their takeover of the country more than a year ago. The militant Islamic State group — a key rival of the Taliban — claimed responsibility for the attack Monday afternoon on Kabul Longan Hotel, which left three assailants dead and at least two hotel guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out of a window. Plumes of smoke rose from the 10-story building in the central Shar-e Naw neighborhood, according to images posted on social media as the attack unfolded. Residents reported explosions and gunfire.
The Associated Press

SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors. An SEC complaint filed Tuesday alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Who is Paul Whelan, the Michigan man held in Russia?

When women's basketball star Brittney Griner was released last week from the Russian prison system — traded for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout — the nation's eyes turned to the man who was left behind: Michigan's Paul Whelan. Whelan, a former Marine who lived in Novi, was the head of global security for BorgWarner when he was arrested Dec. 28, 2018. He has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, accused of espionage. He was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
212K+
Followers
147K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy