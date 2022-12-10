Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Interior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
An interior designer has shared simple tips to make decorating any space easier.Jordan Samson shares his design tips with his 64,600 TikTok followers, advising them on how to kit out their homes.In this clip, he explains that prospective designers “don’t need amazing Photoshop skills” to visualise how best to decorate a room, instead suggesting other easy ways to ensure a vision comes together.“Clearance and scale issues are the most common design mistake,” he reveals.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
livingetc.com
World-class designer Jonathan Adler on how to create joyful homes and perfect Christmas tables
If there's one designer who knows how to Christmas, it's Jonathan Adler. His aesthetic could be characterised as fun, and is always uplifting, joyful and ready for a party. So it's no surprise he was my go-to when I wanted to talk to an expert about creating a holiday season with verve, setting the scene with colors and textures for very good times to be had.
How to use Pantone's Color of the Year 2023 in your home, according to interior design experts
Delve into the recently announced Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. We break down how to use this trending hybrid tone in your home...
yankodesign.com
IKEA’s new Symfonisk speaker is also a floor lamp you can customize with a shade of choice
It was in 2019 when furniture giant IKEA and sound system manufacturer Sonos got together to create home furnishing products integrated with good sound. The instant collaborative result was the Symfonisk line designed with the intention to help people conserve space on the nightstand or table. Now, with the new floor lamp speaker, the intent reaches down to maximize floor space in smaller apartments.
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
yankodesign.com
This collection of 3D printed homeware is designed to be tiny architecture that fits in your hand
Vienna-based designer Nicolas Gold trained with Zaha Hadid, before building ‘Sheyn’ with his partner Markus Schaffer. Sheyn focuses on creating “Tiny Furniture” – which is basically homeware designed by architects. The homeware has been infused with an architect’s tendency to fuss and mull over “the tiniest details of furniture and fixtures”.
Building Design & Construction
Building Your Custom Color
When you have a unique vision, you see it in color. At Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, we are passionate about color because we understand its powerful ability to achieve aesthetic dreams. To kick-start inspiration, we have developed a library of more than 50,000 colors that will spark your creativity. We offer support throughout the design, training and application processes to help bring your plans to life.
hypebeast.com
Kelly Wearstler Creates Knots From Stone for First Arca Collection
Kelly Wearstler has used natural stones to create a range of furniture and accessories for Arca. Named Nudo, the pieces feature forms inspired by ancient weaving techniques and see an otherwise solid material crafted into a soft-looking shape. Wearstler has long been a friend of the Arca brand, often going...
sneakernews.com
The True Origin Of Undefeated’s Clerks Colorway And Multi-Color Patent Pack Design
Undefeated’s encyclopedic catalog of collaborations easily reads like a history book on sneaker culture. There’s the Air Jordan 4, a mythical creature of sorts, for which the very few remaining deadstock pairs seem to switch hands of high-end collectors: the Air Force 1, the sneaker that allegedly cost Vincent Chase twenty stacks, a reasonable price to put a smile on Turtle’s face; the Kobe Protro series, an ongoing love-letter to the Black Mamba. You name it, they’ve done it, and they’ve done it exceedingly well.
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Lowcate Takes The “Leap High” Collection Outdoors
The Nike ACG Lowcate doesn’t boast the design catalo of other propositions under the All Conditions Gear umbrella, but it’s quickly and quietly gained a loyal fanbase due to its aesthetic, performance, and price. Recently, the silhouette emerged in one of its most animated ensembles yet, featuring the...
Battle Of The Bling's Kim Myles On How To Replicate Her Maximalist Bathroom Design – Exclusive
Kim Myles from "Battle of the Bling" has delivered some gorgeous maximalist designs, and she reminds House Digest that every room can go big, even the bathroom.
Building Design & Construction
The Visual Contrast Evolution in Architecture
Visual contrast distinguishes elements of design. It is a prevalent consideration for architects as they envision their projects. While visual contrast is a basic principle of modern design, its use changes based on the movements of the industry. In recent years, visual contrast in residential architecture has relied on dramatic, high-contrast color combinations, such as white siding with black roofs and trim. Yet as the architectural market at large prepares for years ahead, the definition – and implementation – of visual contrast is gradually shifting.
Hommemade: A$AP Rocky Launches His Own Furniture Design Studio
A$AP Rocky Launches His Own Furniture Design Studio
